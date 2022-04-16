HBO Max announces release date for “The Batman” on its platform







(CRHoy.com) HBO Max subscribers and fans of “The Batman” movie will have a new option to see the blockbuster DC Comics film released on March 4 with resounding success and critical acclaim.

Although at first there were doubts about the success of this film, pStarring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne (Batman), Paul Dano (The Riddler) and Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman)the production amazed by proposing a more tense, dark and brutal look at the masked vigilante.

For that reason, the platform decided to make the film available to its entire streaming community, Starting next Monday, April 18.

“I loved all that fragility that he shows, when we see him wear his cape for the first time, that he shows himself to be fallible, he’s just a man, and I really appropriated that in a lot of ways,” Pattinson said recently in an interview.

Batman is an avenger who is trying to heal emotional wounds while fighting violence and evil in Gotham City. But every day he has fewer allies in this mission.

In the film a serial killer comes out, “The Riddler” -The Riddler- who wants to “take justice” while playing with Bruce’s mind to try to get him closer to him. Batman’s new enemy forces him to conduct an investigation in the city’s underworld.

Make room in your Batcaves because #Batman arrives #DelCineATuCasa this April 18 to HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/86tuCPHnue — HBO Max Latin America (@HBOMaxLA) April 11, 2022