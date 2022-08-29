HBO Max: Barbie Ferreira leaves “Euphoria”

It seems that the third season of “Euphoria”series promoted by HBO Max will have quite a few changes in its narrative, after confirming that the actress Barbie Ferreira will leave the cast due to alleged differences with the director Sam Levinson, when it transpires that his way of working on the set has generated tensions among the cast.

Through her social networks, the actress who played “Kat” announced in her Instagram stories that she chose to say goodbye to this project and although she did not openly explain her reasons for doing so, sources close to the production of “Euphoria” have pointed out that the relationship between Barbie and Sam Levinson was not the most stable, Well, the filmmaker would have pushed the actors to the limit to give their characters more drama.

Barbie Ferreira in her role as “Kat” in “Euphoria.” SPECIAL/HBO Max



Although Barbie Ferreira has not made accusations directly, it has transpired that during the first two seasons of “Euphoria” she did not agree with some scenes and the turns of her character, because “Kat” initially presented as a shy girl within the group of friends of “Rue” (Zendaya) and gradually encouraging herself to explore her sexuality and show a more aggressive and dominant personality, sexualizing the character.

“After four years of embodying the most special and enigmatic character, Kat, I have to say goodbye with tears in my eyes. I hope that many of you can see yourself in her as I did and that it has brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into it and I hope you felt it. I love you Katherine Hernandez”, he shared in his publication on networks.

According to leaks and rumours, Barbie was also not very happy with her character’s sexual scenes, in addition to the fact that anonymous testimonies about alleged pressure from Sam Levinson on the film set, transcending that the shouting and mistreatment were constant so that the cast would assume their characters with more drama and intensity to the point of making them really cry to give the scenes more realism, even this annoyance would result in “Kat” having less participation in the long-awaited third season.

“Supposedly, she was having a lot of trouble with Sam. He is a very specific type of director, and Barbie just couldn’t deal with it.” recapitulate testimonies close to the production of “Euphoria”.

Other fans have also theorized about the different treatment and privileges that the actors have had despite being part of the success of the series, after the actress Sydney Sweeney, nominated for an Emmy for her character “Cassie” in “Euphoria” and in ” The Withe Lotus” with “Olivia”, stated that he was experiencing precarious moments as he did not have a good salary in the industry and that he had to resort to more jobs to pay for his family expenses, unlike the supposedly high figures that Zendaya, the protagonist of the series, earns.

Another controversy that has surrounded “Euphoria” and that motivated Zendaya to give her public position, is that the series was accused of encouraging and romanticizing drug use and encouraging depressive and self-destructive personalities, for which the leading actress issued a statement pointing out that the intention of this story was only to show the vision of young people in the face of complex problems such as addictionslack of communication in families and loneliness.

