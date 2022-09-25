HBO Max celebrates the arrival of spring

hbo max don’t miss this special day to put together a tray of content to enjoy the arrival of spring and Student Day.

The term “heartwarming” translates into Spanish as comforting, but the idea that something “warms our hearts” sounds even more beautiful and both spring and celebrating with friends is a bit of that, isn’t it?

Comforting can be a hug, a look, a few words, a friend, a season and, of course, a movie or series. Are you looking for the perfect place for today’s picnic?, with titles like:

BIG-FISH

Will does not have a very good relationship with Edward, his father, but after learning that he has a terminal illness, he returns home to be by his side. Once again, he will be forced to listen to him as he tells his endless tales of his youth. But, on this occasion, Will will try to differentiate reality from fiction – elements that always appear mixed – of the stories of his father.

LA LA LAND

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling play Mia and Sebastian, an actress and jazz musician who meet while pursuing their dreams of becoming Hollywood stars. Winner of 6 Oscar Awards, including Best Director.

THE LORD OF THE RINGS

Its story takes place in the Third Age of the Sun of Middle-earth, a fictional place populated by men and other races such as hobbits, elves or dwarves, as well as many real and fantastic creatures. The first film in the saga narrates the journey of the main character, Frodo Baggins, hobbit of the Shire, to destroy the One Ring and the war that the enemy will cause to recover it.

MIDNIGHT IN PARIS

Gil is a successful Hollywood writer who travels to Paris with his fiancée, Inez. On these vacations he tours the city alone and, on one of his nightly excursions, he meets a strange -but familiar- group that makes him travel back in time to have a night with the icons of art and Literature.

BEFORE MIDNIGHT

Almost two decades have passed since Jesse and Clie met in Vienna and nine years since their second and last romantic encounter in Paris. Now, their conversations revolve around their differences. Do they have a chance?

MOMMY MY!

Sophie has only one wish for her marriage to be perfect: to meet her dad. English journalist and broadcaster Jenni Murray called this film a “life-affirming work.” What Mamma Mia does is explore, through music, Sophie’s life and her feeling of not feeling complete without a paternal link. On the eve of her wedding, she decides to secretly invite three men who had a relationship with her mother to find out which of them is her father. But by the end of the film, Sophie realizes that, after all, her most important bond has always been the one she has with her mother. And more importantly, she realizes that she doesn’t need any title in her life to make her something wonderful.

SEX AND THE CITY 2

Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda return to give you a taste of the Big Apple – and beyond – in a fun sequel.

You will also find titles like JOURNEY 2: THE MYSTERIOUS ISLAND, INTERSTELLAR, OUR FLAG IS DEATH, DUNA, JURASSIC WORLD, SMALLVILLE, among others.