HBO Max claims to be the third largest player in the world alongside Netflix and Disney

The CEO of WarnerMedia claims that the streaming service HBO Max of the company “broke through” in 2021 and joined Disney And Netflix as a leader of the streaming wars, even as he fell behind by tens of millions of subscribers. “It’s fair to say it’s becoming a three-horse race at the head of the pack,” he said Jason Kilar to the Financial Times. “As for the storytelling… and when you look at the subscriber numbers in the US, things drop quite a bit after the first three courses.” The company last week reported reaching 74 million subscribers to HBO Max And HBO by the end of 2021, up from 61 million in 2020.

Despite the enthusiasm of Kilar, HBO Max is still far behind Netflix And Disney, which recorded 214 and 118 million subscribers respectively in early October. The numbers of Warner they also have a caveat: the 74 million include people who pay for the cable channel HBO. The company encouraged these customers to sign up for HBO Max, which they get for free. Kilar claimed that the “great majority” of the 74 million uses HBO Max, but he refused to be specific.

Warner’s strategy

Warner in 2020 launched HBO Max, tossing the hat in the ring as traditional media groups try to compete with Netflix and secure a place in the world of digital entertainment. AT&T, the telecommunications group that owns WarnerMedia, has hired Kilar, a streaming veteran he co-founded Hulu, to expand HBO Max. HBO Max got off to a slow start, despite holding one of the most highly regarded portfolios in entertainment, including the film and television studios of the Warner Bros, the net HBO and a portfolio of cable channels including the CNN.

The service was marred for several months by technical glitches, consumer confusion, and a bargaining stalemate that prevented people from watching. HBO Max on popular streaming devices from Roku. The company has added 13 million subscribers in the past year, aided by a series of programs that include new seasons of Succession And Insecure, as well as a bold strategy to distribute all of the films of the Warner Bros on HBO Max at no additional cost.

