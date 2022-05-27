HBO Max confirmed the date on which the successful Sony and Marvel film will premiere on its platform

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” It is without a doubt the most successful film of the 2021. And it is that the numbers speak for themselves, since added to the millions of views of its two trailers released a few weeks ago, its pre-sale, which began last November 29th broke several records and ranked as the second most successful film in the history of cinema, only behind the one made for “Avengers: Endgame”.

The great expectation for is largely caused by the return of the villains from previous sagas of “Spider-Man” that will reach the universe of Tom Holland after a failed spell Doctor Strange and seek revenge against a peter parker who will also have to deal with the revelation of his secret identity.

Check HERE the best movie premieres in your city

Now, five months after its premiere, the date on which this successful film reaches the streaming industry has finally been revealed. And it’s just a few hours ago hbo max confirmed that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be available on your platform from the next July 22more than seven months after its theatrical release.

It should be remembered that the tape who managed to gather the ‘Spider-Man’ of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguirealready adds more than 1.9 billion dollars at the box office, thanks to $804 million raised in the market United States and Canada already the 1,088 million dollars that it has achieved in the international market, now being the sixth highest-grossing film in history.

It should be remembered that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” managed to overcome billion dollars collection in just one week, becoming the most successful tape since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.