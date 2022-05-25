HBO Max has a movie that cost 60 million and is full of intense action | TRAILER

Users in search of entertainment wonder what they can see on the various streaming platforms that exist today, where you can find a wide variety of movies and series of various themes and genres. In this sense, one of the users’ favorite platforms is HBO Max, which has recently established itself as a success factory and continues to prove it, as this series and movie site continues to nurture its catalog based on the demands of users. subscribers.

Under this scenario, the titles offered by the platform have changed the way of consuming series and movies, and in this sense, the success has been so great that even this entertainment page has managed to revive productions that went unnoticed after being released in theaters. or on television.

What to watch on HBO Max

Since its arrival on the streaming market in 2020, HBO Max has established itself as strong competition for other platforms that already monopolized this audience, mainly because it has included various iconic series in its catalog that are considered classics, such as Friends. , Sex and the City, The Office, among others.

On this occasion, we recommend the action film Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, which was directed by Kenneth Branagh; was first released in 2014, starring Chris Pine as Jack Ryan, Kevin Costner as Thomas Harper, Keira Knightley as Cathy Muller, Kenneth Branagh as Viktor Cherevin, Nonso Anozie as Embee Deng, Colm Feore as Rob Behringer, Gemma Chan as Amy Chang, and David Paymer as Dixon Lewis.

What is “Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit” about?

“Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit”, follows the story of Jack Ryan, a war veteran who leads a double life, as he is a Wall Street executive and also works as an analyst for the CIA; His life takes an unexpected turn when he is sent to uncover the truth behind a plot to bring down the American economy and wreak havoc around the world.

Below we show you the trailer of said film production currently hosted in the HBO Max catalog:

