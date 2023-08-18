Entertainment

HBO Max has a series that’s 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

hbo max There are a huge number of animated series. According to the Flix Patrol site, this production is the most watched of all time and has become a trend.

“My Adventures With Superman” The name of this series is based on the popular superhero. The reception by the public and specific critics was so good It received a 100% approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

HBO Max: what is the series “My Adventures with Superman” about

The series follows Clark Kent (Jack Quaid), Lois Lane (Alice Lee) and Jimmy Olsen (Ishmael Sahid), three twenty-somethings who are discovering who they are and who they want to be while saving their town. ., Clark has spent his whole life hiding his strange powers and wondering where they came from,” the official synopsis states.

But when he starts working at the Daily Planet and comes into conflict with criminals on his very first day, he begins to embrace his powers to protect Metropolis. At the same time, he falls in love with Louise and tries to find himself., He is courageous. It’s romantic. It’s My Adventures With Superman!!” closes the description.

The specialized press received it with mixed reviews at best. “More than 80 years after the creation of this iconic character, it is a testament to Superman’s strength and resilience and It’s the myth that’s still capable of being molded and shaped in new and exciting ways.”, pointing to the Paste Magazine site.

This animated series is making a splash on HBO Max.

HBO Max: the cast of the series “My Adventures with Superman”

stripe stars Jack Quaid, Alice Lee and Ishmael Sahid

HBO Max trailer for the series “My Adventures with Superman”

My Adventures With Superman – Trailer subtitles in Spanish

