HBO Max has announced bad news for its subscribers about shared accounts

presentation a few days ago News of HBO Max, or Max When it reaches Spain in the spring of 2024. Presented by its CEO, casey bloeys More details of long-awaited projects emerged, such as the series ‘The Penguin’, starring Colin Farrell and which will take place in the same universe as Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s Batman. But besides talking about everything to come, he also wanted to talk about Platform decisions regarding use of shared accounts.

Netflix was the first streaming service to choose to limit this type of subscription, trying to prevent users from sharing their passwords. Although many people dropped out, In fact, the numbers proved Netflix right and it achieved its best data since 2020 in the third quarter, Ultimately, people are the first to take risks. And, in this case, Netflix took the risk and, it seems, won. But what is the strategy that HBO Max wants to follow? Casey Bloys wanted to add some light, but without getting too wet.

“It’s something that’s definitely on the bucket list” Bloys explained. The advantage that Netflix has in terms of limiting password sharing is that it took this step first. So I think he has more power to crack down on password sharing than other streamers. It’s something that’s definitely on our list, and I think all streamers are thinking about it too.

Casey Bloys during an HBO Max presentation. /x

Disney Plus, Netflix… the fight against shared accounts

,We are actively exploring ways to address account sharing And the best options for paying customers to share their accounts with friends and family (…). at the end of this year We will begin updating our membership contracts With additional terms and our sharing policies. These were the words of Bob Iger regarding the use of shared accounts on Disney Plus.

As Casey Bloys warns, like HBO Max, everyone is wondering how to do this in the best possible way. Of course, without negatively impacting profits or customers. But Other platforms like Prime Video have not yet commented publicly on this matter. Other than using that fight to create a bit of humor.