HBO Max hires ‘Chernobyl’ director for ‘Dune’ prequel

One of the most interesting elements of the universe of dunes by Frank Herbert are the Bene Gesserit, that order of women who are trained to advise and guide the history of the main houses of the empire. At WarnerMedia and HBO Max they have seen the potential in developing a series about the Bene Gesserit even before the filming and theatrical release of the second part of dunes, the adaptation of Denis Villeneuve. And the project that bears the title Dune: The Sisterhood already has a director: it will be Johan Renck, winner of the Emmy for his work in Chernobyl.

The director has become a trusted man for the productions developed under the mantle of HBO and HBO Max. This is the second collaboration that he obtains in a production of the new platform after the two Emmy awards won by Chernobylthe best director and the best miniseries as executive producer.

The director already has another pending project on HBO Max: ‘The last of us’, the adaptation of the popular video game

And it is that, in addition to the brotherhood of duneshas also been placed behind the cameras to the last of us, the ambitious adaptation of the video game of the same name signed by Neil Druckmann, creator of the reference work, and Craig Mazin, the creator of the nuclear catastrophe miniseries.

The hiring of the Swedish director, who has a long history as the author of video clips for Madonna, Suede, New Order, Beyoncé or Kylie Minogue, also serves to clarify a little better the plot of the television prequel to dunes. It will be set 10,000 years before the events starring Timothée Chalamet in Denis Villeneuve’s film and will tell how the Harkonnen sisters fight against the forces that threaten the future of humanity, founding the Bene Gesserit.

Zendaya will shoot the second part of ‘Dune’ this summer, where she is expected to have much more presence than in the first. Warner Bros Pictures

The main creative responsible for Dune: The Sisterhood is Diane Ademu-John, a screenwriter who has worked on shows like The Curse of Bly Manor, Empire either Medium. It is an important change behind the scenes since initially the creator and showrunner should be John Spaihts, who was nominated for an Oscar for the screenplay of the first film of dunes along with Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth, co-authors of the text.

But this experienced genre screenwriter based on works like Prometheus, Doctor Strange either passengers has had to leave the project to focus on the sequel to dunes which Villeneuve intends to release in 2023 and which should be shot this summer with a cast that includes Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, as well as Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem.

