HBO Max is preparing a prequel series for ‘IT’

Warner Bros. continues to turn its film sagas into television series on HBO Max. After announcing a spin-off of batman about the Penguin by Colin Farrell or a derivation of dunes for the streaming service, the studio is preparing a prequel to ITEM- Chapter 1 and 2, the two horror films by Andy Muschietti based on the cult novels by Stephen King and released in theaters in 2017 and 2019.

This series will be in perfect keeping with the feature films, as the director will direct the first episode, as well as produce with his wife Barbara Muschietti, and his partner Jason Fuchs (the latter will also write). Will be called Welcome to Derry and will be set primarily in the 1960s, according to Variety. It should also feature the “origin story” of Pennywise, the creepy clown played in the movies by Bill Skarsgård.

It’s unclear at this time if any of the actors from the films will return for the series, which is being developed by Warner Bros. Television for HBO Max, but if the team is serious about continuing it, there’s a good chance Bill will return. Patience, now that the project is officially announced, we should know more soon.