HBO Max premieres the series produced by Zoe Saldaña • On your screen

hbo max will premiere his new series Gorditas Chronicles, from Sony Pictures Television, on June 23. The production is produced by Zoe Saldaña, the star of Avatar Y Guardians of the Galaxyand features Eva Longoria (Desperate women) as the director of her first episode. This coming-of-age is about family, opportunity, love, resilience, and boldly challenging the status quo in pursuit of the “American dream.”

The year is 1985 and Cucu “Gordita” Castelli (Olivia Goncalves) has just said goodbye to all her friends and family in Santo Domingo and moves to Miami with her marketing executive father Víctor (Juan Javier Cardenas), the bold and vivacious mother Adela (Diana Maria Riva) and her status-obsessed older sister Emilia (Savannah Nicole Ruiz). While life in America is far from what they imagined, the Castellis are determined to take charge of their strange new world.

The series stars Diana María Riva (dead to me) as Adela, Juan Javier Cárdenas as Victor Castelli, Olivia Goncalves as Carlota ‘Cucu’ Castelli, Savannah Nicole Ruiz as Emilia, Noah Rico (High School Musical: The Series: The Musical) as Yosmel ‘Yoshy’ Hernandez and Cosette Hauer as Ashley. Josh Berman (Drop Dead Diva) is an executive producer alongside Jennifer Robinson and Chris King of Osprey Productions. Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz is an executive producer and showrunner for Bons Mots Emporium. Zoe Saldana, Mariel Saldana and Cisely Saldana are executive producers for Cinestar Pictures.

Gorditas Chronicles will premiere June 23 on HBO Max.