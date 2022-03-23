HBO Max Releases First Trailer for New Romance Series The Time Traveler’s Wife

The first half of the year promises great titles in terms of series and HBO will not be left behind. The network released the first teaser for The Time Traveler’s Wife (The time traveler’s wife), the new adaptation of the homonymous novel by Audrey Niffenegger published in 2003.

The Time Traveler’s Wife tells the particular love story between Clare Abshire, played by Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones) and her husband Henry DeTamble, played by Theo James (Divergent), who suffers from a genetic disorder that leads him to travel through time randomly and without being able to control it.

Rose Leslie and Theo James star in the new HBO

In the trailer below, Claire’s character can be seen explaining the strange condition of Henry, who from one moment to another disappears without a trace and reappears at some point in the timeline. Even the trailer makes it clear that it is an ability that he cannot control, and that over time it could bring him problems.

In 2009, a film adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife, which features performances by Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana. Now, the story returns to the small screen at the hand of Steven Moffatthe producer, screenwriter and showrunner, best known for having worked on Doctor Who and sherlockthe BBC adaptation starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.

Meanwhile, the 6 episodes of The Time Traveler’s Wife will be led by David Nutterwho made his way through other well-known fictions such as Game of Thrones, Shameless and ThePacific.

The rest of the cast has the performances of Desmin Borges, Natasha Lopez, Josh Stamber, kate siegeland Jaime Ray Newman. Although the exact release date is not confirmed, the preview announces that it will arrive in the month of May at HBO Max.

