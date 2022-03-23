HBO Max Releases First Trailer for New Romance Series The Time Traveler’s Wife

James 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 42 Views

The first half of the year promises great titles in terms of series and HBO will not be left behind. The network released the first teaser for The Time Traveler’s Wife (The time traveler’s wife), the new adaptation of the homonymous novel by Audrey Niffenegger published in 2003.

The Time Traveler’s Wife tells the particular love story between Clare Abshire, played by Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones) and her husband Henry DeTamble, played by Theo James (Divergent), who suffers from a genetic disorder that leads him to travel through time randomly and without being able to control it.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Brie Larson, Marvel actress, supports NFTs and the metaverse; fans rage

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved