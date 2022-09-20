HBO Max reveals which are the most watched Batman movies and series in Mexico

Batman is turning 83 years old! And to celebrate it you will be able to relive some of his most iconic missions in the HBO Max catalog, but did you know that the Mexican public has his favorite movies and series? Here we present them to you!



1.The Batman

+ batman it became one of the highest-grossing films of the year with over $770 million in grosses. According to a report from HBO Max, the film starring Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz and Paul Dano is the most watched Batman title in Mexico. Read more

Today is a very special day for the bat detective fandom, as it is celebrating 83 years since Bob Kane and Bill Finger created this iconic character which to date remains one of the most spoiled by superhero fans. And to celebrate Batman Day, HBO Max has just revealed which are the movies and series most watched by the Mexican public..

Of course it is easy to consider that batmana film directed by Matt Reeves with the stellar performances of Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz Y paul danocould be one of the spoiled and yes, but the universe of the protector of Gotham City goes further and has stories to throw for sale. Now get comfortable and find out which are the Batman productions most watched by the Mexican public within HBO Max.