HBO Max: ‘South Park’ surpasses ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Euphoria’ as the most watched series on the streaming platform | Cinema and series

“South Park”, the famous animated series for adults, was the most searched program within HBO Max in the United States region during the month of March of this year. Thus, it managed to surpass two of the biggest original shows on the platform: “Game of Thrones” and “Euphoria”.

