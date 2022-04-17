HBO Max: ‘South Park’ surpasses ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Euphoria’ as the most watched series on the streaming platform | Cinema and series

“South Park”, the famous animated series for adults, was the most searched program within HBO Max in the United States region during the month of March of this year. Thus, it managed to surpass two of the biggest original shows on the platform: “Game of Thrones” and “Euphoria”.

The figures come thanks to Parrot Analytics, a company dedicated to measuring the global demand for content on various platforms worldwide.

According to its official report, the program created by Matt Stone and Trey Parker was the most requested of HBO Max during March in the United States.

Parrot Analytics graph on HBO Max in March. Photo: Parrot Analytics

With a figure of 48.16x, the graph shows that “South Park” was above “Game of Thrones”, a series that ended three years ago and that used to collapse the old “HBO Go” platform in its premieres.

Similarly, Zendaya’s teen drama “Euphoria” couldn’t beat the animated black comedy and came in third place.

“Game of thrones” (“Game of Thrones”). Photo: HBO

Thus, the story of Cartman, Kenny, Stan and Kyle surpassed two original HBO series that, despite their popularity, were surpassed in terms of demand.

Zendaya plays Rue Bennet in “Euphoria.” Photo: HBO Max

It should be noted that, although the series is an original from Comedy Central, HBO paid to acquire the broadcast rights in the United States until 2024.

Where to watch “South Park” by streaming?

In the United States, “South Park” can be seen streaming through the HBO Max platform.

On the other hand, in Latin America, episodes of the animated series and movies can be seen on Paramount+.

Another way to see all the chapters is through its official page: www.southpark.lat, where they can be seen in both Spanish and English.