HBO Max: The most outstanding premieres of the platform for May 2022

The arrival of may could only mean one thing hbo max: exciting and new content that promises to captivate us with its plots and characters. The platform is seeking to position itself in Mexico and Latin America, as it is one of its fastest growing areas. Thus, between classics and own original content, They intend to gain ground in the world of streaming with exciting premieres every month.

Some of the most outstanding premieres in hbo max in the month of May, were the multi-award winning series, The Flight Attendant, starring Kaley Cuoco, and Tokyo Vice of Ansel Elgort, Rachel Keller Y Ken Watanabe. In movies, The Batman was one of the most acclaimed, in the version of Robert Pattinson with Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, in addition to the 1994 Little Women tape and the romantic classic, Do you know Joe Black?. If you have already covered this or want to add new things to your list, then you should know that May 2022 It will be promising both for original productions and with other well-known films.

Series premiering on HBO in May

Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire in The Time Traveler’s Wife. Courtesy of HBO Max

The platform’s original proposals focus on series. The Braves is one of them, one mexican soccer plot starring with the Mexican actor Mauricio Ochman, which will premiere on May 5. The sport will serve as a metaphor to tell the story of a former international star, who has an encounter with his roots. Among the screenwriters are José Javier Reguilón, Luis Gamboa, Paula Rendón and Helen Santiago.

It also reaches the platform servant of the people, a three-season series starring politician and current president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. It is a satire that premiered in 2015 and tells of the journey of the main character, who one day unexpectedly goes from being a high school teacher to the president of Ukraine thanks to a viral video. Another of the most anticipated is Misfitsa British teen drama that mixes science fiction, humor and drama.