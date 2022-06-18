HBO Max: the must-see crime movie starring Emma Watson

Emma Watson She became one of the favorite actresses of the public of all ages. With her interpretation of Hermione Granger, she not only became a reference for the little ones, but also a star for the older ones.

After passing through the universe of Harry Potter, the actress felt that the time had come to move away from the character that brought her to the top of fame. Therefore, she chose to bring different and more challenging characters to life. She thus put herself in the shoes of Nicki Moore, one of the characters in The Bling Ring.

The Bling Ring, the movie with Emma Watson available on HBO Max

The Bling Ring is characterized by being a crime drama film, which is based on real events when presenting the story. Behind her is the great sophia coppola, who was in charge of writing the script and also directing it. The cast is headed by female stars. Not only because Emma Watsonbut also by actresses like Katie Chang, Taissa Farmiga, Israel Broussard, Claire Julien Y Leslie Mann. All of them manage to fascinate with her interpretation.

The film is based on real events.

The plot takes us into Los Angeles; there we meet a group of teenagers, who are obsessed with celebrities and with the universe of brands. For this reason, they decide to track the agenda of the famous online to be able to enter their residences and rob them.

Carrying out this plan, the girls manage to steal more than three million dollars in objects. Among the victims are recognized stars such as Paris Hilton, Orlando Bloom and Rachel Bilson.

To write the story of The Bling Ring, sophia coppola It was based on an article he published Vanity Fair and it was written by Nancy Jo Sales. This text was titled The Suspects Wore Louboutinsand focused on Bling Ringa group of fame-obsessed youth who between October 2008 and August 2009 stole approximately $3 million from different stars.

Within this production stands out Emma Watson, who completely distances himself from Hermione Granger. According to the actress, it was very exciting to be able to work with the director and also bring to life a character that is very different from her.

Because she had become very famous with Hermione Granger, the actress was aware that getting a role in the film was not going to be easy. According to her: “No one could imagine her playing a girl from the streets of Los Angeles, yoga instructor and pole dancer.”

For its part, Coppola He assured that he had not thought of the actress from the beginning; but that he loved the vision he brought to the character and the story. To put herself in Nicki’s shoes, the interpreter was inspired by watching The Hills Y Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

