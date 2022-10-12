HBO Max’s Best Comedy Movies | FAME

hbo max is one of the spaces that houses a wide variety of entertainment content such as series, documentaries and movies. As for the last category, it has classics, modern proposals and other great stories to move and amuse the users of the streaming platform.

Therefore, here we recommend a list of 10 tapes of this genre that you can see online. The fictions they promise to get you more than a laugh and, why not, some tears.

Adam Sandler in a scene from “The best of my weddings” (Photo: New Line Cinema)

10 COMEDIES YOU CAN WATCH ON HBO MAX

10. “Animal”

If you saw her at some point on traditional television, this is the time to laugh again with “Animal”, the strange film starring Rob Schneider In the role of Marvin Mangea young man who can’t pass the test to become a police officer until he gets into an accident and returns to life as a super agent.

9. “Beetlejuice”

Another classic isbeetlejuice“, the movie of Tim Burton starring Winona Ryder, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, among others. The tape tells the story of a ghost exorcist who stands out for his irreverence and his dirty tricks with his clients.

8. “Casper”

If we continue as far as ghosts, “casper” is another great option that can be seen in hbo max. It is a somewhat dark but entertaining story: Casper is a friendly ghost who lives in the Whipstaff Manor with his three disgusting and exploitative uncles. However, the existence of this character changes when he meets Kat and her father James, a paranormal therapist who wants to lead ghosts to the other world.

7. “Click”

Adam Sandler stars in this sci-fi comedy with his character Michael Newman, an architect who seeks to rise as quickly as possible in the company where he works. For this, he sacrifices his family life, especially when he meets Morty, a salesman who gives him a remote control that allows him to manipulate time.

6. “Before leaving”

This film has a luxury duo in the leading roles: Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freemanas Edward Cole and Carter Chambers, respectively, two men who, in the last stage of their lives, seek to do what they really always wanted and, despite the worst diagnoses, embark on an adventure.

5. “As if for the first time”

Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore make up the couple of one of the most popular romantic comedies despite being almost 30 years old since its premiere in 1994. If you have never seen this movie, you should remember that Lucy Whitmore is an art teacher that she always does the same thing every day and that Henry Roth will try to win her over and over again.

4. “Scare Sharks”

This animated film ensures laughter with a parody of “The Godfather” and a voice cast made up of Will Smith, Robert De Niro, Renée Zellweger, Jack Black, Martin Scorsese, Angelina Jolie and Michael Imperioli. The plot focuses mainly on Oscara fish that has dreams of wealth and greatness but all his plans only lead him to be eaten by a shark.

3. “From Rome with love”

Is woody allen movie not only has comedy and romance as protagonists, but also the city of Romewith a cast made up of the director, Roberto Benigni, Penelope Cruz, Alec Baldwin, Greta Gerwig, Elliot Page, among others. The film presents four parallel stories.

2. “Heart of a gentleman”

Heather Ledger stars in this film about knights and competitions on horseback, along with Alan Tudyk, Shannyn Sossamon and Mark Addy. The late actor brought to life the character of William Thatcher, a talented young man for jousting. In this way, when the knight he serves as a squire dies, the protagonist will pretend to be a nobleman and begin to triumph in said competition.

1. “The best of my weddings”

This was the first movie they starred in. Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymoreturning it into a comedy classic. Robbie is a local wedding singer who is about to get married, but is stood up by his girlfriend. While Julia is a young waitress who seems to have the perfect life, with a wealthy boyfriend. The lives of the protagonists intersect to give a romantic and fun story about music and weddings.