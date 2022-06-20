HBO Ranking in Chile: the favorite series this day

The television series have carved out an important place for themselves in the midst of reconfiguration of forms of entertainmentat a time when movies, music, podcasts and other formats seek to attract the attention of viewers through the various streaming platforms they consume.

Although the origin of the series dates back to the first half of the 20th century, the truth is that never before have the big chains invested and produced as much as they do in the new millennium, in a context in which the users of these platforms consume productions at an unimaginable speed.

HBO has been one of the main protagonists in the war for streaming and of course it has opted for the creation of series and many of them have managed to keep users on the edge of their seats, becoming the topic of conversation for weeks.

Here a list of the most popular series of HBO Chile:

1. thundercats

The ThunderCats (Cosmic Felines) are half human and half feline characters. They flee from their native Thundera because the planet was about to explode, in their spaceship they are placed in a kind of capsule where they would not age, the only one who did not enter them was Jaga the leader. Evil beings attack the ship, severely damaging it. Before dying Jaga manages to take the ship to the Third Planet where the cats would be safe.

two. Love Is in the Air

Eda Yıldız is a young flower seller who confronts the young and rich heir Serkan Bolat when he loses, because of him, the scholarship that was going to allow him to study in Italy. To make amends for her mistake, Bolat offers her a deal: if she agrees to spend two months with him as if she were her fiancee, she will help pay for her studies. But this deal will change the course of her life forever.

3. Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry

Natsu Dragneel and his friends travel to the island Kingdom of Stella, where dark secrets will be revealed, they will have to face new enemies and, once again, they must save the world from absolute destruction.

Four. Beyond time

Clare (Rachel McAdams) has always had a crush on Henry (Eric Bana), a Chicago librarian. She is convinced that they are destined to live together, although she does not know when they will have to separate again: Henry is a time traveler, with a rare genetic anomaly that condemns him to live his life on a changing time scale, moving forward and backward to through the years without any control. Although Henry’s travels are so unpredictable that Clare never knows when they will see each other again, she desperately tries to adjust to that life, knowing that she could not live without Henry.

5. big Bang

While physicists Leonard and Sheldon round out their geek gang with Howard and Raj, aspiring actress Penny occupies the flat across the street.

6. The Boss Baby: Family Business

The Templeton brothers have grown up and grown apart from each other, but a new baby boss with cutting-edge focus is about to bring them back together and inspire a new family business.

7. Game of Thrones

In a land where summers last for decades and winters can last a lifetime, trouble lurks. From the machinations of the south to the wild lands of the east, from the frozen north to the thousand-year-old wall that protects the kingdom from dark forces, two powerful families are in a deadly battle to rule the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. As betrayal, lust and supernatural forces shake the pillars of the kingdoms, the bloody battle for the Iron Throne will have unforeseen and momentous consequences. Winter is coming. Let the ‘Game of Thrones’ begin.

8. Barry

A hit man and aspiring actor moves from the Midwest to Los Angeles and marvels at the drama classes he attends while on assignment.

9. passenger friends

Marcus and Emily make friends at a resort in Mexico with Ron and Kyla, a couple of crazy party people. There they decide to enjoy the moment by letting themselves go for a week full of disinhibition and debauchery with their new “passenger friends”. Months after the affair, Marcus and Emily are horrified to see Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding.

10. the house of the deep

Tina and Ben are a couple of young YouTubers who specialize in underwater exploration videos. While diving into a secluded French lake, they discover a house submerged in deep water. What was initially a unique discovery quickly turns into a nightmare when they realize the house was the scene of a heinous crime. Trapped, their oxygen supplies dangerously low, Tina and Ben realize the worst is yet to come: they’re not alone in the house.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

HBO and the streaming market

HBO is a subscription television network that emerged in the United States. also known as Home Box Office, which is owned by WarnerMedia, through which movies and series can be found.

Between the most prominent titles of own production are The Sopranos, TheWire, Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, ThePacific, Sex and the City, TrueBlood, Curb your enthusiasm Y game of Thrones.

It also has partial rights to films that have been produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, as well as some by The Walt Disney Company and Universal Studios.

In Latin America you can also enjoy other channels such as HBO 2, HBO+, HBO Family, HBO Xtreme and Cinemax, among others.

HBO It was the first cable and satellite channel created as a television for non-terrestrial transmission, it was in 1965 when cable pioneer Charles Francis Dolan won the franchise to build a cable system in Lower Manhattan.

Instead of hanging the cable on telephone poles, it was decided to put the cable under the streets of manhattansince the signal may be blocked by large buildings and skyscrapers in the city.

In December 2010, the channel had 28.6 million subscribers in the United States, becoming the most important cable television network in that country. Then it began its expansion to other countries, including: Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, among others, for a total of 150 nations.

