HBO Ranking in Chile: the favorite series this day

For the tv lovers It has never been so easy to have access to a wide catalog of series with the emergence of streaming platforms, although there is an inconvenience: among so many titles and genres that there are in the new millennium, it is no longer easy to find the next production. to see.

However, considering these new challenges, HBO offers its subscribers a list of his most popular works so that it is easier to choose.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen without wondering how to download a video from Facebook, these are the most popular productions of HBO Philippines to enjoy in a marathon or in free time.

one. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

In Konoha they have entered an era of peace and modernity. The tall buildings stand out in the streets, the giant screens show images of all kinds and the means of transport connect the various districts. Although it is still a ninja village, the number of civilians has increased and the lives of ninjas have changed. Boruto Uzumaki is the son of the Seventh Hokage, Naruto Uzumaki and has joined the Ninja Academy to learn. Other students immediately look down on him and consider that he is only there because he is “son of the Hokage”, but soon Boruto will dispel all those doubts about him.

two. Love Is in the Air

Eda Yıldız is a young flower seller who confronts the young and rich heir Serkan Bolat when he loses, because of him, the scholarship that was going to allow him to study in Italy. To make amends for her mistake, Bolat offers her a deal: if she agrees to spend two months with him as if she were her fiancee, she will help pay for her studies. But this deal will change the course of her life forever.

3. The city is our

It recounts the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Weapons Tracking Task Force and the corruption and moral collapse they suffered in an American city where the policies of drug prohibition and mass arrests were defended against. expense of actual police work.

Four. Beyond time

Clare (Rachel McAdams) has always had a crush on Henry (Eric Bana), a Chicago librarian. She is convinced that they are destined to live together, although she does not know when they will have to separate again: Henry is a time traveler, with a rare genetic anomaly that condemns him to live his life on a changing time scale, moving forward and backward to through the years without any control. Although Henry’s travels are so unpredictable that Clare never knows when they will see each other again, she desperately tries to adjust to that life, knowing that she could not live without Henry.

5. legendary

Straight out of the underground ballroom community, vogue teams (called “houses”) must compete in incredible balls and show off spectacular outfits in order to be considered “legendary.”

6. The Flintstones

It was broadcast for the first time on the American network ABC on September 30, 1960. It consists of 166 episodes. The action takes place in the Stone Age, in a town called Piedradura (“Bedrock”), but presents a society identical to that of mid-century America. In a fantastic world, dinosaurs, saber-toothed tigers, mammoths and other animals that are now extinct coexisted with men. The technology is similar to that of the 20th century, but it is animals that replace electrical appliances. The characters drive automobiles made up of logs of wood (troncomóviles), stone wheels, in which the engine was replaced by the push of the occupants’ feet. The clothes were animal skin.

7. David Guetta feat. Zara Larsson: This Ones for You (Music Video)

Music video for David Guetta and Zara Larsson’s song “This One’s for You”.

8. Two penniless girls

Set in the Williamsbourg neighborhood of the Brooklyn district of New York, the series tells the story of two waitresses in their twenties who work together in a restaurant to fulfill their dream of opening a cupcake business. Max Black (Kat Dennings), from a poor, working-class family who also has a side job as a nanny for a spoiled and obnoxious Manhattan socialite; and Caroline Channing (Beth Behrs), who was born rich but is now poor because her father was caught operating in a massive scam. The two become friends and build a dream together, that of opening a cupcake shop (for that they need to reach $250,000), although they can hardly afford anything with the payment they receive at work. Along with them, their boss, Han Lee (Matthew Moy), also works at the restaurant; Oleg (Jonathan Kite), a cheerful Ukrainian cook; and Earl (Garrett Morris), the cashier. At the beginning of each episode, Max is shown waiting a table and at the end of each episode, a log shows how long it takes to reach $250,000.

9. Gentleman Jack

Anne Lister returns to Halifax, West Yorkshire in 1832, determined to transform the fate of her faded ancestral home Shibden Hall.

10. full control

After a dramatic event, Alex Irving, a charismatic and contradictory indigenous woman, becomes the center of media attention in Australia. Prime Minister Rachel Anderson, much discussed, sees in her an advertising gold mine and offers her a position as senator. But Alex is not going to settle for being an ornament and she intends to change things from her new position, which will lead her to be betrayed and to initiate a revenge that threatens to collapse the political system.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

HBO and the streaming market

HBO is a subscription television network that emerged in the United States. also known as Home Box Office, which is owned by WarnerMedia, through which movies and series can be found.

Between the most prominent titles of own production are The Sopranos, TheWire, Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, ThePacific, Sex and the City, TrueBlood, Curb your enthusiasm Y game of Thrones.

It also has partial rights to films that have been produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, as well as some by The Walt Disney Company and Universal Studios.

In Latin America you can also enjoy other channels such as HBO 2, HBO+, HBO Family, HBO Xtreme and Cinemax, among others.

HBO It was the first cable and satellite channel created as a television for non-terrestrial transmission, it was in 1965 when cable pioneer Charles Francis Dolan won the franchise to build a cable system in Lower Manhattan.

Instead of hanging the cable on telephone poles, it was decided to put the cable under the streets of manhattansince the signal may be blocked by large buildings and skyscrapers in the city.

In December 2010, the channel had 28.6 million subscribers in the United States, becoming the most important cable television network in that country. Then it began its expansion to other countries, including: Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, among others, for a total of 150 nations.

KEEP READING:

More news

More about HBO

More about streaming