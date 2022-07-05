HBO Ranking in Mexico: the most watched series this day

breaking bad, game of Thrones, Squid Game Y euphoria are some of the titles that are part of the golden age of tv series of the new millennium, which have been characterized by being promoted through various platforms in the war for streaming.

Whether due to the quality of the scripts, the production, the actors and even its format, HBO has become one of the viewers favorite platforms to see this type of production, those who no longer wonder how to download a video from Facebook and better pay for the service.

From drama, fiction and even comedy, these are some of the 10 titles of HBO Mexico that are currently in the public’s taste and that no one has stopped talking about:

1. Love Is in the Air

Eda Yıldız is a young flower seller who confronts the young and rich heir Serkan Bolat when he loses, because of him, the scholarship that was going to allow him to study in Italy. To make amends for her mistake, Bolat offers her a deal: if she agrees to spend two months with him as if she were her fiancee, she will help pay for her studies. But this deal will change the course of her life forever.

two. TheHeirs

It centers on a gang of wealthy kids from Seoul’s upper class who attend the city’s best high school and the changes that occur when Cha Eun-Sang (Park Shin-Hye), the daughter of a maid, arrives. to their lives (FILMAFFINITY)

3. animaniacs

Well-known animated series created by Steven Spielberg in the early 90s. The series was based on the adventures of the Warner brothers (Yakko and Wakko Warner) and the Warner sister (Dot), who claim to have been the stars of some of the first cartoons from Warner Bros. that were so crazy that studio executives decided to lock them in a water tower at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California. Other characters were Pinky and the Brain (who had their own series), The Three Pigeons, Buttons and Mandy, Rita and Runt, Aunt Slappy and Skippy, Dr. Otto Scratchansniff (Dr. It Scratches and Smells) and Katty Kaboom, among others.

Four. Irma Vep

An American movie star, disillusioned with her career and a recent breakup, arrives in France to star as ‘Irma Vep’ in a remake of the silent film classic ‘Les Vampires’.

5. Westworld

Westworld is set in a futuristic amusement park run by Doctor Robert Ford. The facilities have androids whose physical appearance is human and thanks to them visitors can enter into any type of fantasy, however dark it may be.

6. Lucas the Spider

7. Little Liars

The plot follows the lives of four friends (Spencer, Hanna, Aria and Emily) after the disappearance of Alison, the fifth of the group. A year later they start receiving anonymous messages from someone who calls themselves A. The messages threaten to reveal their secrets, including some that only Alison knew.

8. gossip-girl

The posh kids at a private high school in Manhattan always get their way, until an anonymous blogger named Gossip Queen spies on their every move.

9. The Vampire Diaries

“Vampire Chronicles” tells the story of two vampire brothers obsessed with the same girl in a small town, where supernatural beings secretly live among its residents.

10. True Blood

In a town in Louisiana, a series of brutal murders endangers the coexistence between vampires and human beings, which until then had been peaceful thanks to a Japanese drink made from synthetic blood. However, some vampires were unhappy because they preferred to continue feeding on human blood; but there were also men who were not satisfied with this situation. In these circumstances, the controversial romance between Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer, “Quills”), the first vampire to arrive in town, and Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin), a clairvoyant waitress, is born. New HBO series directed by Alan Ball (“Six Feet Under”). Based on the series of novels ‘Southern vampire’, by the American writer Charlaine Harris.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

More series and movies that we recommend in What can I watch.

HBO and the streaming market

HBO is a subscription television network that emerged in the United States. also known as Home Box Office, which is owned by WarnerMedia, through which movies and series can be found.

Between the most prominent titles of own production are The Sopranos, TheWire, Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, ThePacific, Sex and the City, TrueBlood, Curb your enthusiasm Y game of Thrones.

It also has partial rights to films that have been produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, as well as some by The Walt Disney Company and Universal Studios.

In Latin America you can also enjoy other channels such as HBO 2, HBO+, HBO Family, HBO Xtreme and Cinemax, among others.

HBO It was the first cable and satellite channel created as a television for non-terrestrial transmission, it was in 1965 when cable pioneer Charles Francis Dolan won the franchise to build a cable system in Lower Manhattan.

Instead of hanging the cable on telephone poles, it was decided to put the cable under the streets of manhattansince the signal may be blocked by large buildings and skyscrapers in the city.

In December 2010, the channel had 28.6 million subscribers in the United States, becoming the most important cable television network in that country. Then it began its expansion to other countries, including: Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, among others, for a total of 150 nations.

KEEP READING:

More news

Entertainment

More about HBO

More about streaming