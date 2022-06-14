HBO ranking in the United States: the favorite series this day

For the tv lovers It has never been so easy to have access to a wide catalog of series with the emergence of streaming platforms, although there is an inconvenience: among so many titles and genres that there are in the new millennium, it is no longer easy to find the next production. to see.

However, considering these new challenges, HBO offers its subscribers a list of his most popular works so that it is easier to choose.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen, these are the most popular productions of HBO United States to enjoy in a marathon or in free time.

1. The Staircase

Explore the life of Michael Peterson, his extended North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson.

two. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

With his weekly take on news, politics, and current events, John Oliver offers his unique perspective and distinctive voice to a host of social, political, or existential issues facing the United States and the world.

3. Real Time with Bill Maher

Four. Hacks

Explore the dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and a 25-year-old outcast with privilege.

5. Beyond time

Clare (Rachel McAdams) has always had a crush on Henry (Eric Bana), a Chicago librarian. She is convinced that they are destined to live together, although she does not know when they will have to separate again: Henry is a time traveler, with a rare genetic anomaly that condemns him to live his life on a changing time scale, moving forward and backward to through the years without any control. Although Henry’s travels are so unpredictable that Clare never knows when they will see each other again, she desperately tries to adjust to that life, knowing that she could not live without Henry.

6. Barry

A hitman and aspiring actor moves from the Midwest to Los Angeles and marvels at the drama classes he attends while on assignment.

7. Doctor Who

Doctor Who is a British science fiction television series produced by the BBC. The show follows the adventures of a Time Lord known as “The Doctor”, who explores the universe in his TARDIS, a self-aware spaceship capable of traveling through time and space. With the help of a variety of companions, the Doctor faces a variety of enemies as he saves civilizations, visits both the past and the future, helps ordinary people and right wrongs.

8. uncovered

A drone pilot teams up with an android officer to locate a device that threatens to wipe out life on the planet. The device in question is hidden in a highly militarized area.

9. teen titans

The series revolves around a group of teenage superheroes called the Teen Titans made up of Robin, Cyborg, Raven, Starfire, Beast Boy, and Terra (she only joined the team for a short time). The team is headquartered in Titans Tower (a T-shaped building) and protects Jump City, a city that bears a vague resemblance to San Francisco and is on the west coast of the United States.

10. Irma Vep

An American movie star, disillusioned with her career and a recent breakup, arrives in France to star as ‘Irma Vep’ in a remake of the silent film classic ‘Les Vampires’.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

HBO and the streaming market

HBO is a subscription television network that emerged in the United States. also known as Home Box Office, which is owned by WarnerMedia, through which movies and series can be found.

Between the most prominent titles of own production are The Sopranos, TheWire, Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, ThePacific, Sex and the City, TrueBlood, Curb your enthusiasm Y game of Thrones.

It also has partial rights to films that have been produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, as well as some by The Walt Disney Company and Universal Studios.

In Latin America you can also enjoy other channels such as HBO 2, HBO+, HBO Family, HBO Xtreme and Cinemax, among others.

HBO It was the first cable and satellite channel Created as a television for non-terrestrial transmission, it was in 1965 when cable pioneer Charles Francis Dolan won the franchise to build a cable system in Lower Manhattan.

Instead of hanging the cable on telephone poles, it was decided to put the cable under the streets of manhattansince the signal may be blocked by large buildings and skyscrapers in the city.

In December 2010, the channel had 28.6 million subscribers in the United States, becoming the most important cable television network in that country. Then it began its expansion to other countries, including: Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, among others, for a total of 150 nations.

