HBO ranking in the United States: the most watched series this day

breaking bad, game of Thrones, Squid Game Y euphoria are some of the titles that are part of the golden age of tv series of the new millennium, which have been characterized by being promoted through various platforms in the war for streaming.

Whether because of the quality of the scripts, the production, the actors and even its format, HBO has become one of the viewers favorite platforms to see this type of production, those who no longer wonder how to download a video from Facebook and better pay for the service.

From drama, fiction and even comedy, these are some of the 10 titles of HBO United States that are currently in the public’s taste and that no one has stopped talking about:

1. Westworld

Westworld is set in a futuristic amusement park run by Doctor Robert Ford. The facilities have androids whose physical appearance is human and thanks to them visitors can enter into any type of fantasy, however dark it may be.

two. Mind Over Murder

It tells the strange and psychologically complex story of six people who were convicted of the 1985 murder of a beloved 68-year-old grandmother, Helen Wilson, in Beatrice, Nebraska.

3. Beyond time

Clare (Rachel McAdams) has always had a crush on Henry (Eric Bana), a Chicago librarian. She is convinced that they are destined to live together, although she does not know when they will have to separate again: Henry is a time traveler, with a rare genetic anomaly that condemns him to live his life on a changing time scale, moving forward and backward to through the years without any control. Although Henry’s travels are so unpredictable that Clare never knows when they will see each other again, she desperately tries to adjust to that life, knowing that she could not live without Henry.

Four. Game of Thrones

In a land where summers last for decades and winters can last a lifetime, trouble lurks. From the machinations of the south to the wild lands of the east, from the frozen north to the thousand-year-old wall that protects the kingdom from dark forces, two powerful families are in a deadly battle to rule the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. As betrayal, lust and supernatural forces shake the pillars of the kingdoms, the bloody battle for the Iron Throne will have unforeseen and momentous consequences. Winter is coming. Let the ‘Game of Thrones’ begin.

5. The Chronicles of Cuckoo

A Latina reporter recalls her childhood as a chubby, opinionated and reluctant Dominican immigrant who grew up with her eccentric family in 1980s Miami.

6. Menudo: Forever Young

The rise and fall of the most emblematic Latin American boy band in history Behind the glitz and glamor was a network of abuse and exploitation at the hands of the band’s manager, Edgardo Díaz (FILMAFFINITY)

7. Luca

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, it tells the coming-of-age story of a boy who experiences an unforgettable summer filled with ice cream, pasta, and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his new best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deep secret: he is a sea monster from a world that lies beneath the surface of the water.

8. South Park

South Park is an American animated television series created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone for the Comedy Central channel. It is aimed at an adult audience and is characterized by satirizing American society, current affairs and culture with black humor through stories and surreal situations that happen to its protagonists, four children (Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny) living in a town fictional Colorado called South Park.

9. big Bang

While physicists Leonard and Sheldon round out their geek gang with Howard and Raj, aspiring actress Penny occupies the flat across the street.

10. Martin (Ache)

Martín Echenique (Federico Luppi) is an Argentine film director who has been living in Madrid for more than twenty years. He detests his country and refuses to wallow in nostalgia. His son, whom everyone calls Hache (Juan Diego Botto), is 19 years old and lives in Buenos Aires with his mother. He neither studies nor works; he hangs out and plays his electric guitar. After five years without seeing each other, they meet again in Buenos Aires when Hache suffers an overdose. Martín’s ex-wife proposes that the boy live with his father. Two people are waiting for them in Madrid: Alicia (Cecilia Roth), Martín’s lover, a woman younger than him and tired of being with a man who is incapable of assuming any commitment; and Dante (Eusebio Poncela), an actor who is Martín’s best and almost only friend and whose greatest pleasure is living on the tightrope. Martín shares his life with passionate people, but he does not allow himself the luxury of feeling. The one he loves he is exposed to pain and that makes him panic. (FILMAFFINITY)

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

More series and movies that we recommend in What can I watch.

HBO in the streaming war

HBO is a subscription television network that emerged in the United States. also known as Home Box Office, which is owned by WarnerMedia, through which movies and series can be found.

Between the most prominent titles of own production are The Sopranos, TheWire, Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, ThePacific, Sex and the City, TrueBlood, Curb your enthusiasm Y game of Thrones.

It also has partial rights to films that have been produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, as well as some by The Walt Disney Company and Universal Studios.

In Latin America you can also enjoy other channels such as HBO 2, HBO+, HBO Family, HBO Xtreme and Cinemax, among others.

HBO It was the first cable and satellite channel created as a television for non-terrestrial transmission, it was in 1965 when cable pioneer Charles Francis Dolan won the franchise to build a cable system in Lower Manhattan.

Instead of hanging the cable on telephone poles, it was decided to put the cable under the streets of manhattansince the signal may be blocked by large buildings and skyscrapers in the city.

In December 2010, the channel had 28.6 million subscribers in the United States, becoming the most important cable television network in that country. Then it began its expansion to other countries, including: Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, among others, for a total of 150 nations.

KEEP READING:

More news

More about HBO

More about streaming