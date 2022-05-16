HBO Ranking: the films preferred this day by the American public

The first film screening in history took place on December 28, 1895 in Paris, a historic event that was witnessed by 35 people and was directed by the Lumière brothers. In the new millennium, far away from that time, the way of making and watching the cinema has been totally transformed, proof of this is HBO.

In comparison, now it is not necessary to go to a square or to the cinema to enjoy the moviesbecause with the advancement of technology and the arrival of streaming platforms there have been many advantages that movie lovers have obtained, like the fact of enjoying diverse plots and genres within reach of a click And no need to wonder how to download a video from Facebook.

Currently there are not only 500 one-minute movies available, as in those days, but HBO and its competitors have a extensive catalog of productions, so the dilemma now is which titles to watch.

However, in this wave of novelties there are films that have managed to stand out and position themselves in the public’s taste. Then we leave you the list of the most popular from HBO United States.

one. Matrix Resurrections

In a world made up of two realities, the everyday and what is hidden behind it, Thomas Anderson is once again forced to go after the white rabbit. This choice continues to be the gateway to the Matrix, which this time is more powerful and intricate than ever before.

two. Dear Evan Hansen

A letter that should never have been seen, a lie that should never have been told, a life she never dreamed she could have. Evan Hansen is about to get what he’s always wanted: a chance to finally fit in.

3. go hard

When millionaire James King (Ferrell) is sentenced to jail for a crime he didn’t actually commit, he enlists the services of his car cleaner, also a habitual criminal (Hart), to teach him how to he has to behave in order to survive in prison.

Four. Catwoman: Hunted

Catwoman’s attempt to steal a priceless jewel puts her squarely in the crosshairs of a powerful consortium of villains and the ever resourceful Interpol, not to mention Batwoman.

5. Constantine

John tries to connect with the soul of the person he seeks the most, his mother, who died giving birth to the protagonist, without success. When Liv, the daughter of a deceased friend, becomes the target of demons, John steps in to save her and together they form an alliance.

6. 17 again

At 35 years old, Mike’s life has not gone the way of success that everyone expected when in high school he was the star of the basketball team and the one who hooked up with the most beautiful girls. After 18 years selling pharmaceuticals, he hasn’t gotten a promotion at work, he doesn’t have a good relationship with his two children, and he’s just separated from Scarlet, his lovely wife. One stormy night, Mike sees his former high school janitor perched on a bridge fence looking out over the river. Mike stops his car with the intention of preventing the man from jumping, but when he reaches the janitor’s height, he has disappeared and Mike falls hopelessly into the river. When Mike arrives at his friend Ned’s house the next morning, he realizes that it’s not the same drug salesman Mike but Mike O’Donnell, the 17-year-old teenager.

7. Noa’s diary

In a nursing home, an older man (James Garner) reads a woman (Gena Rowlands) a love story written in her old notebook. The book follows the life of Noah Calhoun (Ryan Gosling) and Allie Nelson (Rachel McAdams) in the 1940s, two young North Carolina teenagers who, despite living in two very different social environments, spent an idyllic summer together and deeply in love, before being separated, first by their parents and later by World War II.

8. Transporter 3

Frank Martin (Jason Statham) is an undisputed high-stakes rendition specialist. This time he will be forced, under threats, to move two bulky bags and a young Ukrainian woman, Valentina (Natalya Rudakova), from Marseille to Odessa. What’s in the bags? who is the girl? what is behind this delivery? Frank doesn’t know the answers, but what he really doesn’t know is the trap set for him by the most ruthless and dangerous adversary he’s ever encountered…

9. A small change

When Kassie (Jennifer Aniston) turns forty, she decides not to wait any longer and resorts to artificial insemination to have a baby. Seven years later, he returns to New York and is reunited with his friend Wally (Bateman), a neurotic and insecure man, who inexplicably feels strongly attached to Kassie’s son, little Sebastian (Thomas Robinson), a boy. with whom he shares something more than his many hobbies and eccentricities. Based on the short story “Baster” by Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Jeffrey Eugenides, author of “The Virgin Suicides.”

10. Jonah Hex

In the Wild West, Jonah Hex (Josh Brolin) is known for a scar on the right side of his face and for wearing a Confederate Army uniform. As a child he was sold to the Apaches by his father and had to make his own in a world as harsh as the West, surviving sometimes as a gunslinger and sometimes as a bounty hunter. His only contact with the world is through the beautiful Lilah (Megan Fox).

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

HBO and the streaming market

HBO is a subscription television network in the United States. also known as Home Box Office, which is owned by WarnerMedia, through which movies and series can be found.

Between the most prominent titles of own production are The Sopranos, TheWire, Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, ThePacific, Sex and the City, TrueBlood, Curb your enthusiasm Y game of Thrones.

It also has partial rights to films that have been produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, as well as some by The Walt Disney Company and Universal Studios.

In Latin America you can also enjoy other channels such as HBO 2, HBO+, HBO Family, HBO Xtreme and Cinemax, among others.

HBO It was the first cable and satellite channel created as a television for non-terrestrial transmission, it was in 1965 when cable pioneer Charles Francis Dolan won the franchise to build a cable system in Lower Manhattan.

Instead of hanging the cable on telephone poles, it was decided to put the cable under the streets of manhattansince the signal may be blocked by large buildings and skyscrapers in the city.

In December 2010, the channel had 28.6 million subscribers in the United States, becoming the most important cable television network in that country. Then it began its expansion to other countries, including: Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, among others, for a total of 150 nations.

