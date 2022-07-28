HBO Ranking: the films preferred this day by the Uruguayan public

The advance of the technology of the new millennium, added to the coronavirus pandemic that hit the international level, led citizens to seek new ways to enjoy cinema from the comfort of home.

As a result, various streaming platforms have been born, as is the case with HBOwhich has managed to take advantage of its extensive catalog of productions and has positioned itself in the taste of users.

From that catalog stand out these 10 movieswhich have gained fame and become the topic of conversation in recent days.

Here is the list of the most viewed HBO Uruguay:

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Peter Parker is unmasked and therefore he is not able to separate his normal life from the enormous risks that come with being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

two. super outgoing

On one of their last nights as high school students, friends and misfits Evan and Seth experience a legendary odyssey during an afternoon trying to buy booze for a party featuring the girls of their dreams. In their adventures they will be accompanied by the indescribable McLovin, another misfit friend who has just bought a fake card: his passport to buy alcohol.

3. The bicentennial man

In the first decade of the new millennium, with technological advances gobbling up the sovereignty of human compassion, Richard Martin buys a gift, a new NDR-114 robot. The youngest son of the family names him Andrew. Andrew is purchased as a home appliance programmed to perform menial tasks. As Andrew begins to experience emotions and creative thinking, the Martin family soon discovers that they don’t have a run-of-the-mill robot.

Four. The unstoppable Will Hunting

Will is a rebellious young man with amazing intelligence, especially with math. The discovery of his talent by the academics will force him to choose between continuing with his usual life -an easy job, good friends, many beers and some anger- or take advantage of his great intellectual qualities in some university. Only the advice of a lonely and bohemian professor will help him decide.

5. The Crime of Father Amaro

Amaro Viera, a young priest just out of the seminary, becomes an assistant to Father Benito, the parish priest of a small town. The ecclesiastic is not exactly a role model, since he maintains relationships with a woman and does not hesitate to make deals with drug traffickers to get money for his church. Father Amaro, trying to escape from the behavior of his superior, will have to put his career as a priest to the test after meeting Amelia, the most beautiful girl in the city.

6. The Dark Knight Rises

Eight years ago Batman disappeared, ceasing to be a hero to become a fugitive. Taking the blame for the death of District Attorney Harvey Dent, the Dark Knight decided to sacrifice everything for what he considered, like Commissioner Gordon, the greater good. The lie works for a while, as Gotham City’s criminal activity is tempered by the harsh Dent Law. But everything changes with the arrival of a cunning cat thief who intends to carry out a mysterious plan. Much more dangerous, however, is the appearance on the scene of Bane, a masked terrorist whose ruthless plans force Bruce to return from self-imposed exile.

7. Shaking chills

Desperate to get to Delaware for Christmas, a college student (Emily Blunt) travels with a strange classmate (Ashton Holmes). As she realizes that her traveling companion knows too much about her, he decides to take a shortcut down a remote country road. Caught in a tremendous snow storm. They soon discover that the cold is the least of their worries.

8. hairspray

Tracy Turnblad, a girl whose only passion is dancing, dreams of participating in “The Corny Collins Show”, the most important dance show in Baltimore. Tracy’s only problem is that she has a rather generous figure, which she is always reminded of by her boyfriend and her domineering mother. But nothing will stop Tracy, because she is sure that she was born to dance… Remake of the musical “underground” by John Waters.

9. Superman/Shazam! The Return of Black Adam

The film opens with Black Adam returning to Earth, seen as a meteor crashing into a hill in the night. It is later revealed that Billy is an orphan whose foster parents kicked him out. He goes to a restaurant to meet with Clark Kent, who is writing an article about Billy’s situation. Black Adam arrives and attacks Billy, declaring his intention to kill the boy before the Wizard can get to him. Clark distracts Adam and allows Billy to escape while he turns into Superman. Black Adam chases Billy through the streets, but Superman intervenes and fights him off. At first, the two seem a match, but Superman’s vulnerability to magic gives Adam the upper hand.

10. Teens Confessions

It tells the story of four sisters: Tina, Bianca, Alicia and Karina, who need to help their father who is experiencing financial difficulties, while at the same time discovering and experiencing typical moments of adolescence. Each of these sisters travels a different path: Tina worries about getting a job, Bianca about hiding a relationship, Alicia about keeping the secret that she is still a virgin, and Karina, the most studious of the sisters, not knowing how to cope. to the flirts for their insecurity. (FILMAFFINITY)

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

HBO in the streaming war

HBO is a subscription television network that emerged in the United States. also known as Home Box Office, which is owned by WarnerMedia, through which movies and series can be found.

Between the most prominent titles of own production are The Sopranos, TheWire, Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, ThePacific, Sex and the City, TrueBlood, Curb your enthusiasm Y game of Thrones.

It also has partial rights to films that have been produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, as well as some by The Walt Disney Company and Universal Studios.

In Latin America you can also enjoy other channels such as HBO 2, HBO+, HBO Family, HBO Xtreme and Cinemax, among others.

HBO It was the first cable and satellite channel Created as a television for non-terrestrial transmission, it was in 1965 when cable pioneer Charles Francis Dolan won the franchise to build a cable system in Lower Manhattan.

Instead of hanging the cable on telephone poles, it was decided to put the cable under the streets of manhattansince the signal may be blocked by large buildings and skyscrapers in the city.

In December 2010, the channel had 28.6 million subscribers in the United States, becoming the most important cable television network in that country. Then it began its expansion to other countries, including: Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, among others, for a total of 150 nations.

