HBO ranking: the most watched movies this day by the American public

1. Mule

Earl Stone has always put work before family. Now, in his eighties and about to have his floriculture business repossessed, an opportunity arises for him to get ahead with an apparently easy job: all he needs to do is drive.

two. The Flight Attendant

Flight attendant Cassandra Bowden wakes up in her hotel room hungover from the night before in Dubai with a dead body beside her. Afraid to call the police, she carries on her morning like it was nothing. In New York, FBI agents greet her and question her about her recent stopover in Dubai. Still unable to piece together the night, she begins to wonder if she could be her killer.

3. Escape Plan 2: Hades

A sequel to the 2013 film about prison security expert Ray Breslin, who uses his skills to test the reliability of maximum security prisons.

Four. The gift

The lives of a young married couple will be totally altered after an acquaintance from the husband’s past begins to leave them mysterious gifts and a horrible secret is revealed after twenty years.

5. Aquaman

Arthur Curry, also known as Aquaman (Jason Momoa), is an inhabitant of a powerful underwater kingdom called Atlantis. In this movie full of action, adventure, and even parts of terror, we will learn about his origins, from when he was a child raised by a human man and considered an outcast by his own, until he grows up and must face the problems that have arisen. In your world. Then, this half-human, half-Atlantean man will embark on the journey of his life, in which he will have to find out who he really is and if he is worthy of being a king. Accompanied by Mera (Amber Heard), he will face this and other challenges, while facing Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his own half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson). Will he be able to lead his people and become a hero to the world?

6. crazy millionaires

Rachel Chu is an economics professor at New York University, where she meets Nick Young -history professor- and they fall in love. They both have to travel to Nick’s hometown of Singapore to attend his best friend’s wedding. That’s when Rachel discovers that her boyfriend belongs to one of the richest families in Asia and that all the upper-class single women are incredibly jealous of her. The young woman will have to face all of them and show her boyfriend’s family that she is also worthy of being with him.

7. Beyond time

Clare (Rachel McAdams) has always had a crush on Henry (Eric Bana), a Chicago librarian. She is convinced that they are destined to live together, although she does not know when they will have to separate again: Henry is a time traveler, with a rare genetic anomaly that condemns him to live his life on a changing time scale, moving forward and backward to through the years without any control. Although Henry’s travels are so unpredictable that Clare never knows when they will see each other again, she desperately tries to adjust to that life, knowing that she could not live without Henry.

8. Skin Can Breathe

9. Tomorrow

Research by climatologist Jack Hall indicates that global warming could trigger a sudden and catastrophic climate change on Earth. Hall warns political leaders of the need to take immediate action to prevent it, but his warnings come too late: a series of abnormal weather events begin to occur in different parts of the globe. Global warming has put the planet on the brink of a new ice age. As Jack warns the White House of impending climate change, his son Sam and his friends find themselves stuck in New York, where they’ve gone to participate in an inter-high school academic competition.

10. Jurassic Park

Billionaire John Hammond has an idea for a spectacular theme park: a secluded island where visitors can see real dinosaurs. With the latest technology in DNA development, scientists can clone brachiosaurs, triceratops, velociraptors and a tyrannosaurus rex, using fossilized amber blood from insects that bit them millions of years ago. Paleontologists Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm visit the park and are very surprised with the results obtained. But when a troublesome employee manipulates the sophisticated security system, the dinosaurs escape, forcing the visitors to fight for their survival.

HBO in the streaming war

HBO is a subscription television network that emerged in the United States. also known as Home Box Office, which is owned by WarnerMedia, through which movies and series can be found.

Between the most prominent titles of own production are The Sopranos, TheWire, Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, ThePacific, Sex and the City, TrueBlood, Curb your enthusiasm Y game of Thrones.

It also has partial rights to films that have been produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, as well as some by The Walt Disney Company and Universal Studios.

In Latin America you can also enjoy other channels such as HBO 2, HBO+, HBO Family, HBO Xtreme and Cinemax, among others.

HBO It was the first cable and satellite channel created as a television for non-terrestrial transmission, it was in 1965 when cable pioneer Charles Francis Dolan won the franchise to build a cable system in Lower Manhattan.

Instead of hanging the cable on telephone poles, it was decided to put the cable under the streets of manhattansince the signal may be blocked by large buildings and skyscrapers in the city.

In December 2010, the channel had 28.6 million subscribers in the United States, becoming the most important cable television network in that country. Then it began its expansion to other countries, including: Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, among others, for a total of 150 nations.

