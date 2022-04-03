HBO Ranking: these are the favorite films of the Chilean public

The first film screening in history took place on December 28, 1895 in Paris, a historic event that was witnessed by 35 people and was directed by the Lumière brothers. In the new millennium, far away from that time, the way of making and watching the cinema has been totally transformed, proof of this is HBO.

In comparison, now it is not necessary to go to a square or to the cinema to enjoy the moviesbecause with the advancement of technology and the arrival of streaming platforms there have been many advantages that movie lovers have obtained, like the fact of enjoying diverse plots and genres within reach of a click And no need to wonder how to download a video from Facebook.

Currently there are not only 500 one-minute movies available, as in those days, but HBO and its competitors have a extensive catalog of productions, so the dilemma now is which titles to watch.

However, in this wave of novelties there are films that have managed to stand out and position themselves in the public’s taste. Then we leave you the list of the most popular from HBO Philippines.

1. Williams method

Biopic about Richard Williams, a father beyond despair who helped raise two of the most extraordinary athletes of all time, two athletes who would end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Richard had a very clear vision of the future of his daughters and using unconventional methods, he devised a plan that would take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California, to the Olympus of sports turning them into legendary icons.

two. dunes

The son of a noble family tries to avenge his father’s death while also saving a spice-rich planet he is tasked with protecting. New film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novels, which were already transferred to the big screen by David Lynch in 1984.

3. Time

Thriller about a family that, while on vacation in a tropical paradise, discovers that the secluded beach chosen to relax for a few hours is making them age rapidly… reducing their entire lives to a single day.

Four. Attack on Titan: The Scarlet Bow and Arrow

First of the two compilation/summary movies of the first season of the anime “Attack on Titan”. It will cover the events of episodes 1 to 13, including new scenes, a redub, and adaptation to 5.1 sound.

5. Escape Room 2: You’re dying to get out

Six people find themselves unexpectedly locked in a new series of escape rooms, gradually revealing what they have in common to survive… and discovering that they have all played the game before.

6. don’t breathe 2

The blind man has been hiding for years in an isolated cabin and has taken in and raised a girl who lost her parents in a house fire. Her peaceful existence is shattered when a group of kidnappers show up and take the girl, forcing the Blind Man to leave her safe haven to rescue her.

7. Wild

Tom is a man whose life has lost its meaning. In the midst of a mental breakdown, he crosses paths with Rachel, a young woman who is late for work and who, nervously, berates Tom with her horn for not moving his car at a traffic light. From then on, a dangerous game of cat and mouse will begin in which the whirlwind of this road rage will go beyond any limit that Rachel has ever imagined. Wild bears witness to the adrenaline and panic of other movies with psychopaths at the wheel like The Devil on Wheels, Never Play With Strangers or Death Proof.

8. Attack on Titan: Wings of Liberty

After 100 years under the yoke of the fearsome Titans, humanity has achieved its first victory thanks to an unexpected weapon: the power of the cadet Eren Jaeger to transform into a Titan. But, is it the last hope of humanity or the demon that will lead to its annihilation? When in doubt, Captain Levy recruits Eren for the Survey Corps and takes him with him on an expedition beyond the walls. But the mission threatens to end in disaster when the Female Titan appears, an intelligent being obsessed with capturing Eren Jarger alive. Will Eren trust her companions to protect him from this new threat and find out what lies behind her, or will he unleash his Titan fury to defeat her?

9. harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Harry Potter is an orphan who lives with his unpleasant aunt and uncle, the Dursleys, and his obnoxious cousin Dudley. His eleventh birthday is coming up and he has little hope of receiving any gifts, as no one ever remembers him. However, a few days before his birthday, a series of mysterious letters addressed to him and written in garish green ink break the monotony of his life: Harry is a wizard and his parents were too.

10. Mystic River

When Jimmy Markum (Sean Penn), Dave Boyle (Tim Robbins) and Sean Devine (Kevin Bacon) were kids growing up together in a rough working-class neighborhood in Boston, they spent their days playing street hockey. But one day, something happened to Dave that forever marked his life and those of his friends. Twenty-five years later, another tragedy brings them together again: the murder of Katie (Emmy Rossum), Jimmy’s 19-year-old daughter. Sean, who is a cop, is assigned the case; but he also has to keep an eye on Jimmy because, in his desperation, he is trying to take justice into his own hands.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

HBO and the streaming market

HBO is a subscription television network in the United States. also known as Home Box Office, which is owned by WarnerMedia, through which movies and series can be found.

Between the most prominent titles of own production are The Sopranos, TheWire, Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, ThePacific, Sex and the City, TrueBlood, Curb your enthusiasm and game of Thrones.

It also has partial rights to films that have been produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, as well as some by The Walt Disney Company and Universal Studios.

In Latin America you can also enjoy other channels such as HBO 2, HBO+, HBO Family, HBO Xtreme and Cinemax, among others.

HBO It was the first cable and satellite channel created as a television for non-terrestrial transmission, it was in 1965 when cable pioneer Charles Francis Dolan won the franchise to build a cable system in Lower Manhattan.

Instead of hanging the cable on telephone poles, it was decided to put the cable under the streets of manhattansince the signal may be blocked by large buildings and skyscrapers in the city.

In December 2010, the channel had 28.6 million subscribers in the United States, becoming the most important cable television network in that country. Then it began its expansion to other countries, including: Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, among others, for a total of 150 nations.

