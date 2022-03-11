HBO Ranking: these are the films most watched by the Chilean public

The advancement of technology, added to the coronavirus pandemic that hit the international level, led citizens to seek new ways to enjoy cinema from the comfort of home.

As a result, various streaming platforms have been born, as is the case with HBOwhich has managed to take advantage of its extensive catalog of productions and has positioned itself in the taste of users.

From that catalog stand out these 10 movieswhich have gained fame and become the topic of conversation in recent days.

Here is the list of the most viewed:

1. death toll

A socially awkward driver and a tired passenger try to reach their destination while being pursued by a supernatural threat.

two. The Exorcist

Regan is a twelve-year-old girl who is the victim of paranormal phenomena such as levitation or the manifestation of superhuman strength. Her mother, terrified, after submitting her daughter to multiple medical tests that offer no results, goes to a priest with psychiatric studies. He is convinced that the evil is not physical but spiritual, that is to say, that the girl is the victim of a diabolical possession. Therefore, with the help of another priest, she decides to perform an exorcism.

3. The dark knight

Batman/Bruce Wayne returns to continue his war on crime. With the help of Lieutenant Jim Gordon and District Attorney Harvey Dent, Batman sets out to destroy organized crime in Gotham City. The triumvirate proves their effectiveness, but suddenly the Joker appears, a new criminal who unleashes chaos and has the citizens terrified.

Four. Matrix Resurrections

In a world made up of two realities, the everyday and the hidden behind it, Thomas Anderson is once again forced to go after the white rabbit. This choice continues to be the path to the Matrix, which this time is more powerful and intricate than ever before.

5. batmanbegins

how does a man change the world? It’s a question that haunts Bruce Wayne as does the ghost of his parents, shot to death before his eyes on the streets of Gotham one night that changed his life forever. Tormented by guilt and anger, the disillusioned industrial heir disappears from Gotham and secretly travels the world, seeking the means to fight injustice and use fear against those who prey on those who fear. With the help of his loyal butler Alfred, Detective Jim Gordon – one of the few good cops in Gotham’s law enforcement – and Lucius Fox, his ally in the Applied Science division of Wayne Enterprises, Bruce Wayne frees his imposing alter ego: Batman, a masked vigilante who uses strength, intelligence and an array of high-tech gadgets to combat the sinister forces that threaten to destroy the city.

6. Aquaman

Arthur Curry, also known as Aquaman (Jason Momoa), is an inhabitant of a powerful underwater kingdom called Atlantis. In this film full of action, adventure, and even parts of terror, we will learn about his origins, from when he was a child raised by a human man and considered an outcast by his own, until he grows up and must face the problems that have arisen. In your world. Then, this half-human, half-Atlantean man will embark on the journey of his life, in which he will have to find out who he really is and if he is worthy of being a king. Accompanied by Mera (Amber Heard), he will face this and other challenges, while facing Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his own half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson). Will he be able to lead his people and become a hero to the world?

7. Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Puritan Cal Weaver’s forty-something situation is perfect: he has a good job, a nice house, great kids, and he’s married to his teenage sweetheart. However, when Cal finds out that his wife, Emily, has cheated on him and wants a divorce, his ‘perfect’ life falls apart. To top it off, in today’s world of singles, Cal, who hasn’t dated in decades, is disaster in person.

8. Greenland: The Last Refuge

When the world is aware that the largest asteroid in history is going to hit the Earth and annihilate all traces of life, governments around the world hold a raffle in which the lucky ones will be able to survive in secret shelters. This decision unleashes chaos worldwide. Many will have to undertake a dangerous journey where they will face the most imposing dangers of nature, forcing them to find a way to stay united while finding a way to survive.

9. The Thing (The Otherworldly Riddle)

At an experimental station in Antarctica, a team of researchers discovers a strange entity from space, which according to all indications has been buried in the snow for more than 100,000 years. Upon thawing, he undergoes an amazing metamorphosis.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons.

HBO in the streaming war

HBO is a subscription television network that emerged in the United States. also known as Home Box Office, which is owned by WarnerMedia, through which movies and series can be found.

Between the most prominent titles of own production are The Sopranos, TheWire, Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, ThePacific, Sex and the City, TrueBlood, Curb your enthusiasm and game of Thrones.

It also has partial rights to films that have been produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, as well as some by The Walt Disney Company and Universal Studios.

In Latin America you can also enjoy other channels such as HBO 2, HBO+, HBO Family, HBO Xtreme and Cinemax, among others.

HBO It was the first cable and satellite channel created as a television for non-terrestrial transmission, it was in 1965 when cable pioneer Charles Francis Dolan won the franchise to build a cable system in Lower Manhattan.

Instead of hanging the cable on telephone poles, it was decided to put the cable under the streets of manhattansince the signal may be blocked by large buildings and skyscrapers in the city.

In December 2010, the channel had 28.6 million subscribers in the United States, becoming the most important cable television network in that country. Then it began its expansion to other countries, including: Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, among others, for a total of 150 nations.

