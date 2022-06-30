HBO Should Have ‘Warned Us’ About Grandma Tippi Hedren’s Character in ‘The Girl’

Dakota Johnson has opened up about her reaction to the portrayal of her grandmother’s character, Tippi Hedren, in the 2012 HBO TV movie The Girl.

The film focused on the star’s relationship Birds, Hedren, with Alfred Hitchcock. Hedren has previously spoken about his sexual harassment experiences at the hands of the famous filmmaker.

Johnson, daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, told Vanity Fair that they should have warned their family before seeing the film for the first time.

“We sat in [las oficinas de] HBO, my family, and we watched that movie together,” Johnson recalled of the moment he saw Sienna Miller play his grandmother in the 2012 film. “It was one of those moments where you think, ‘How is this possible? Didn’t they warn us?’”

“We are in a room with several executives. Perhaps this warranted a little conversation beforehand?”

The Independent has reached out to HBO for comment.

Johnson said that during the viewing, he looked at Hedren and saw “a woman who has just been reminded of everything that happened, and it was heartbreaking.” She “she was an amazing actress and [Hitchcock] prevented him from having a career.”

Dakota Johnson and her grandmother Tippi Hedren (Getty Images)

When she made the accusations against the director decades after his death in 2016, Hedren said that Hitchcock threatened to ruin her career after she rejected him. She alleged that he was bent on destroying her name in Hollywood.

“What happened to my grandmother was horrible because Hitchcock was a tyrant,” Johnson said for Vanity Fair. “He was talented and prolific, and important in terms of art, but power can poison people.”

Johnson added that Hitchcock once sent his mother Griffith a replica of Hedren in a small coffin for Christmas.

Hedren previously compared Hitchcock to disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein. “I’m seeing all the coverage about Weinstein,” the actress said in 2017. “This is nothing new, nor is it limited to the entertainment industry.”

“I had to deal with sexual harassment all the time, during my modeling career and in movies. Hitchcock was not the first.