HBO spoke of the continuity of Zendaya in the next season of Euphoria

The Serie euphoria had to wait 30 months, after the second season to give this news. It was all due to the work of its creator and director Sam Levinson, and the pandemic. However, it has already been confirmed by HBO that will continue with surprises and with whom he could not miss, Zendaya.

HBO confirmed the third season of Euphoria

The decision was a bit difficult, since there was much doubt and speculation about the continuity of Zendaya and for his long absence. Now yes, your fans can be calm because the content platform itself renewed and confirmed the third season.

The statement of HBO was: “Sam, Zendaya and the rest of the cast and crew of Euphoria have taken the second season to an extraordinary level, defying convention and storytelling while keeping its heart. We couldn’t be more honored to work with this prodigious and talented team, or more excited to be able to continue our journey with them in a third season.

The reality is that this decision was not entirely surprising, considering that when it was the premiere of the second season, the series reached an audience of 8.3 million viewers in the United States on the channel HBO and the HBO Max platform.

As often happens, when they accompany the numbers, the continuation of different series is chosen. As a consequence, in these 30 months of absence, the series managed to accumulate a good mass of viewers who were waiting for this great news.

Renewed Euphoria: Carry on with Zendaya

The new and third season would be focusing on the drug relapse of Rue’s character, played by the actress Zendaya. The central point will be that the young woman will get more and more into the world of drug trafficking in a very reckless way. These data were made known, after confirmation of her continuity.

Now, it is already known that the new season of euphoria It will probably be another success, but there are 2 questions in the air. The first is how long the plots can last, which are constantly like a pressure cooker where the characters are making the worst choices all the time. The other question is whether the strip of HBO It will get to enter the category of “best dramatic series” for the Emmy awards.

However, while this decision of HBO with the continuity of Zendayaafter the young woman won the statuette as best actress in 2020, surely that award is not so far away.