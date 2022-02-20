HBO spoke of the continuity of Zendaya in the next season of Euphoria

James 4 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 77 Views

The Serie euphoria had to wait 30 months, after the second season to give this news. It was all due to the work of its creator and director Sam Levinson, and the pandemic. However, it has already been confirmed by HBO that will continue with surprises and with whom he could not miss, Zendaya.

HBO confirmed the third season of Euphoria

The decision was a bit difficult, since there was much doubt and speculation about the continuity of Zendaya and for his long absence. Now yes, your fans can be calm because the content platform itself renewed and confirmed the third season.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Ximena Sariñana creates a romantic evening and dance at the Metropólitan

© Provided by El Universal Online Ximena Sariñana creates a romantic evening and dance at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved