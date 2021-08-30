HBO’s Days of Abandonment starring Natalie Portman won’t happen





HBO quits Days of Abandoned project starring Natalie Portman

HBO announces that the film project Days of Abandonment – The Days of Abandonment based on the novel by Elena Ferrante which would have starred Natalie Portman as protagonist will not be done anymore. The channel of the WarnerMedia group has given up due to the exit from the project for personal reasons of the protagonist.

Shooting for the film was about to begin in Australia where it had secured a $ 3.4 million grant and was made in collaboration with Medusa. The reasons that led Portman to leave are not clear but also those that led HBO not to look for another actress but to give up the project.

Previous article from April 2021

The Days of Abandonment by Elena Ferrante becomes an HBO TV movie starring Natalie Portman

HBO found Elena Ferrante and after L’Amica Geniale co-produced by Rai he is working on a film adaptation of the novel Days of Abandonment – The Days of Abandonment (the original title) with Christmas Portman as protagonist and producer.

The 2002 novel had already been brought to the cinema in 2005 by Roberto Faenza with Medusa Film and Sky and Luca Zingaretti and Margherita Buy as protagonists. At the center the story of Olga wife and mother of two children, suddenly abandoned by her husband who fell in love with a younger woman. The perfect wedding crumbled in a matter of moments. So Olga begins an introspective journey on the memory of the past that leads her to despair, until she no longer eats and sleeps.

There are no causes and remedies for a new love, there is not something he could have done differently, Mario simply fell in love with another. The meeting with a lonely musician who lives in his own building can be the stimulus to start over.

The HBO movie is written by Maggie Betts, produced by Portman with MountainAFilms, Fandango and by Ferrante herself; HBO film will produce in collaboration with Medusa (which evidently has the rights to the novel). The protagonist is called Tess in this version and of course everything will be brought back to the American world while keeping at the center the personal crisis of a woman forced to deal with her femininity and with the darkest meanders of the mind.

Portman will also be the star of Lady in the Lake Apple miniseries based on the novel by Laura Lippman. The world of Elena Ferrante thus continues to be increasingly brought into the visual universe. After the Brilliant Friend Rai-HBO co-production with Wildside, Netflix will also have his piece by Ferrante as he is working on The lying life of adults based on one of his novels.

