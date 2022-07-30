HBO’s new comedy

The essay is based on the following premise: what would happen if we could rehearse even the smallest detail of situations that concern us before facing them? The origin of this kind of sequel could be traced back to one of the subplots that ran through the four seasons of Nathan for You: the inability of the shy character Nathan to socialize and his always uncomfortable desire to improve himself in that regard. “I’m not good at meeting people for the first time”, is the first thing he is heard saying off-screen in his new series, and shortly after he will confess (and show) that he had rehearsed a thousand times with an absurd level of detail the first meeting. you have with someone on the show.

But the project also has its genesis in two specific episodes of the previous series. One of them showed him filming one night in any bar and then hiring actresses and actors to represent everything that happened there in detail to finally present everything in the same bar in the manner of a play, giving rise to that feeling of being inside a Charlie Kaufman movie that explodes in The Trial. The other, triggered by an invitation from Jimmy Kimmel to his talk show, had to do with the insecurity that Nathan claimed to have when he did not know what to say when appearing on these types of programs, so before going he carried out – with that typical attitude of his most stuffy – a delirious succession of actions to have a good anecdote to tell. When he finished telling the story, which he unfolded on the talk show with great detail and a certain nervousness (with him you never know where the character ends and the person begins), Kimmel, surely aware of everything, told him: “You are totally sick in the head”, immediately letting out a laugh that infected Nathan and made a small sincere laugh escape him for the first time in public.

His new series is built around mixed feelings. In Nathan for You, the humor was not based so much on the people who agreed to be part of the proposed delirious game as on the ridiculous distances that Nathan could go through to carry it forward, all framed in a narrative often based on the difficulties of the little ones shops against the omnipresence of the big chains. But in The Essay –even when those distances (insane because they are unnecessary) are accentuated by a much larger budget– the underlying concept revolves around the difficulty of tempering the unpredictability of any situation, no matter how much it is planned until exasperating limits, and how willing volunteers are to play the game.

In that sense, one of the points of the series seems to be to accentuate the idea that the most controversial character in all of reality, like the Christof played by Ed Harris on The Truman Show, is his own creator. Already the advance that the program had anticipated gave vibrations very close to that film, and, from the first episode, the character Nathan -not entirely stripped of the clumsy socialization tics that he displayed in the previous series- makes explicit the diffuse ethical limits of the proposal by being badly stopped on at least two occasions. The first is when Kor – this episode’s volunteer, a fan of TV trivia who will rehearse confessing to a friend that he never got a master’s degree he once claimed to have – compares the comedian to Willy Wonka (“Good, but with his questionable stuff” , he tells him), and the second, without spoiling, about the ending, when Nathan rehearses his exposure to the consequences of facing a difficult confession to make.

“Did you see the series?” The Canadian asked a few years ago in Nathan for You to a girl who, after a thousand failed attempts with others, had finally agreed to have a date with him. “Yes”, she answered, “You are bad”. “Bad!?” He would reply, looking totally surprised. In that brief dialogue lies the key to one of the lines in which Nathan decided to continue investigating in this new project, always through his unpredictable boundless creativity and the interest that guides all his humor to portray (now in his new role as a scientist deranged social) the most subtle vicissitudes present in the human relationships of the bulk of current North American society.

By Claudio Pombinho (via Radar)