HBO’s The Last of Us leak looks like it’s straight out of the game

HBO is a production house that is known for making high-quality products. This is why when it was announced that they would be responsible for the series of The Last of Us, a really impressive product was expected. What many did not expect is that they would deliver scenes that look like they were taken directly from the game and a leak seems to indicate that this is what they are doing.

What happens is that a new filtration of The Last of Us began to circulate on the Internet. It is a scene that allows us to see a sequence in which Joel (Pedro Pascal) helps Ellie (Bella Ramsey) open a small space to enter a building. This in order for her to open a door that is stuck.

This is a sequence that seems to be taken directly from the game, right? After all, there are plenty of moments like this where collaboration between the two leads is key to progress. What’s interesting is that players compared this leak to a scene from the game and it appears to be almost the same.

We leave you the scene below:

Now, it is worth mentioning that this is a leak, so it is not about this scene in all its splendor. That said, surely once the scene is edited, color balanced and more, it will surely look amazing and straight out of The Last of Us.

What did you think of this scene? do you like that The Last of Us of HBO seeks to be so faithful to the game? Tell us in the comments.

