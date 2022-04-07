HBO’s The Last of Us leak reveals that it will have a very iconic scene from the game

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

the series of The Last of Us for HBO is being filmed and fans are thirsty for a first look at this production. Although it seems that we will still have to wait a while to see its first trailer, at least we have the leaks to save us and quench our thirst for news a bit.

In fact, there was recently a new leak from the set of The Last of Us. Although we are sure that many would like it to show us more or that it was at least a video, we are talking about an interesting detail. Especially since it reveals to us that the HBO series will have an iconic scene from the game that debuted on PlayStation 3.

What happens is that a Twitter user was able to capture a photo of the shooting of The Last of Us. in it we can see a laundry in a street full of dirt and with some abandoned cars. Although the user could not record a video, he assured that the series team recorded a scene of a car crashing into the business and going through its door.

You can see the filtered image of The Last of Us next:

“I didn’t get a video unfortunately but they just filmed a scene of a truck crashing into the laundromat” 📸 u/atmosphericentry #TheLastofUs pic.twitter.com/VjrfLBtTm2 — The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) April 5, 2022

This is an iconic scene. The Last of Us

Does the above sound familiar to you? If so, it’s because you’ve probably already played The Last of Us for PlayStation 3 or PlayStation 4. We say this because in the first game of the franchise there is a very emblematic scene in which Joel and Ellie are calm in a van until they are victims of an ambush. This leads to a thrilling sequence that ends with Joel crashing through a store door.

After this accident, Joel and Ellie get out of the car and one of the most iconic battle sequences of all begins. The Last of Us. It will be interesting to see how they adapt this part to the small screen to convey as much emotion as the Naughty Dog video game does.

In case you want to see it, we present the scene of the game below:

What do you think about this new? Are you excited to see the series of The Last of Us? Tell us in the comments.

