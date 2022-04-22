HBO’s The Time Traveler’s Wife premieres new trailer and confirms premiere date

Almost 15 years after the premiere in theaters, the famous novel he wrote audrey niffenegger will return for a new adaptation. In the 2009 movie, The Time Traveler’s Wifewe saw Henry and Claire’s marriage, complicated by temporal factors, portrayed through Eric Bana Y Rachel McAdams.

The film, available to watch both on HBO Max in most of its territories, as well as on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix for Latin America, was received mixedly by critics at the time. but the passionate romance conquered the audiences of the world. Now, HBO is looking to elevate the experience for audiences and (as usual for the network), charm critics with this up-and-coming series as well.

Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams in the 2009 film

The six-part series, based on Niffenegger’s book of the same name, tells the story of Clare Abshire (Rose Leslie) and Henry DeTamble (Theo James), a married couple whose life is complicated by Henry’s time travel due to an inherited gene. “Time travel isn’t a superpower, it’s a disability. It’s what happens to me”, says the character of James in the trailer, before disappearing into thin air.

“What’s exciting about the interplay of time travel and a love story here is that it makes the most common phenomenon of a completely happy marriage interesting again,” said the writer and executive producer. Steven Moffat during the show’s TCA presentation in February.

Theo James and Theo James in the HBO series

“Love stories, or love movies, tend to end at the altar,” he continued. “We never do the part where people are perfectly happy for decades because it seems so dramatic. By stirring it all up and constantly reminding yourself that love is inextricably linked to losswhich is a joyous thought, you make this very common phenomenon of a happy marriage exciting and full of attention and tragedy.”

The cast also includes Desmin Borges Like Gomez and Natasha Lopez like Charisse. The series was adapted by the screenwriter Steven Moffatknown for his work on Doctor Who and the acclaimed sherlock who star benedict cumberbatch Y Martin Freeman. As for management, the job is in the hands of David Nutterwho previously worked on series like The X-Files, Band of Brothers, The Pacific Y game of Thrones. Nutter previously worked with the series’ lead, Rose Lesliein HBO’s fantasy drama based on the novels by George R.R. Martin. There, Leslie played Ygritte, Jon Snow’s partner, a fine actor Kit Harington He is her husband in real life. You can see the trailer for the series below:

The Time Traveler’s Wife It will premiere its six episodes weekly on HBO Max, which will premiere on May 15.

