HDMI 2.0 devices can be officially sold as HDMI 2.1 – Nerd4.life

Almost five years after the release of the specifications of theHDMI 2.1, the HDMI Association, a consortium responsible for the audio / video connection standard, has decided to drop the standard HDMI 2.0 and to merge it into the HDMI 2.1 standard.

The choice in question undoubtedly makes sense, given that the association has never made the HDMI 2.1 specification mandatory, which has allowed a lot of manufacturers to use this term for their products despite the lack of functionality such as VRR and ALLM, sometimes implemented in retrospect with updates and sometimes not received. Also recently Xiaomi was forced to use the HDMI 2.1 nomenclature for a monitor with HDMI 2.0 port, since the latter certifies no longer exists. And it is precisely to overcome this type of problem that the decision was made to include all devices in the HDMI 2.1 universe, thus leaving us end users the responsibility of checking the characteristics. On the other hand we are already forced to do so, given the optional nature of the features.

HDMI 2.1 no longer guarantees 4K at 120Hz

But by merging the two standards, the factors to be controlled and the possibility of confusion inevitably increase. If until now the HDMI 2.1 specification included one speed of 48 Gb / s, capable of supporting up to 10K resolution at 120 Hz, now the HDMI 2.0 ports are also included in the pile which are instead limited to 4K at 60 Hz. We therefore find ourselves in our hands an HDMI 2.1 standard that cannot even support maximum resolution of next generation console, despite the characteristics of the latter having been associated with HDMI 2.1 with a full-bodied hype. And it is also for this reason that we fear that many may make a mistake in the purchase, despite the trust of the HDMI Association in the scrupulousness of the buyers.