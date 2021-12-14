HDMI 2.1 ‘false’, but for those who manage the standard, everything is in order. Be careful

When HDMI 2.1 not HDMI 2.1. The new version of the connection interface that we find on video cards, consoles and monitors has been a hot topic in recent months, because it can support a series of very useful features to improve the user experience, from the variable refresh rate (VRR), to automatic connections in low latency (ALLM) up to a bandwidth of 48 Gbps with Fixed Rate Link to manage resolutions up to 10K and refresh rate up to 120 Hz, compression and cable permitting.

However, as TFTCentral discovered, not only all of these features are technically optional, but theHDMI Licensing Administrator (HDMI.org), the organization that licenses the HDMI specifications, encourages producers of TVs and monitors whose products do not have any of these features label them as HDMI 2.1. In short, if you read HDMI 2.1 it doesn’t necessarily mean that product actually supports HDMI 2.1.

TFTCentral’s investigation started from a Xiaomi monitor sold as HDMI 2.1 but lacking any standard quality. Called on mi.com “Xiaomi Fast LCD Monitor 24.5-inch 240Hz version“, the product in question a 24.5-inch Full HD with a refresh rate of 240 Hz, whose data sheet sees the presence of two HDMI 2.1 ports.

The problem that in the notes under the technical specifications, Xiaomi writes that “due to the subdivision of the HDMI certification standards, HDMI 2.1 divided into TMDS (the bandwidth equivalent to the original HDMI 2.0 and FRL protocols). The HDMI 2.1 interface of this product supports the TMDS protocol, the maximum supported resolution 1920×1080 pixels and the maximum refresh rate 240 Hz “.

Even if written in a cryptic way that only manufacturers know how to use, the message is quite clear and knows a lot about “hands on”: Xiaomi used the term HDMI 2.1 although the actual capabilities of the product are those of the HDMI 2.0 interface.

Contacted both Xiaomi and the HDMI Licensing Administrator, TFTCentral heard the following reply:

HDMI 2.0 no longer exists and devices should not declare compliance with version 2.0 as it is no longer referenced

and devices should not declare compliance with version 2.0 as it is no longer referenced The features of HDMI 2.0 are now a subset of 2.1

All new capabilities and features associated with HDMI 2.1 are optional (this includes FRL, higher bandwidths, VRR, ALLM and everything in between)

(this includes FRL, higher bandwidths, VRR, ALLM and everything in between) If a device declares compliance with 2.1, it must also indicate which features the device supports so that there is no “confusion”

The clear picture: any HDMI 2.x device must necessarily be labeled as HDMI 2.1, even though it actually offers the capabilities of HDMI 2.0. It seems, quite frankly, a pretty good stupid thing, something that doesn’t make sense. First of all, one wonders why version 2.0 has been “deprecated” and manufacturers are prevented from using this version number. Secondly, why use the number 2.1, an obvious reference to a certain specification update, if these changes are not part of the product?

Consumers expect the features of that standard when they read HDMI 2.1, not a masked HDMI 2.0. Nor can it be assumed that everyone goes through the technical specifications of a product down to the smallest detail to understand the various exceptions. “HDMI.org’s response was that while everything can, or should, be labeled as HDMI 2.1, manufacturers must also list the supported features to meet their certification criteria,” writes TFT Central.

HDMI 2.1 therefore a completely meaningless term, which could and could not indicate that a latest generation product has all the features – apparently totally optional – of the “new standard”. Xiaomi did not behave in a wrong way, it simply followed some crazy directives. The ports on your monitor are HDMI 2.0, not 2.1, so don’t expect features like VRR or ALLM. The problem, reports TFTCentral, could be even greater if you look at high-end displays with 4K resolution and 120 Hz or higher refresh rate.

“Devices can no longer be certified for version 2.0,” Douglas Wright, a spokesperson for HDMI.org, told The Verge. “We are all dependent on manufacturers and resellers to correctly indicate which features their devices support.” A position that frankly leaves you thrilled.

-21% realme Pad, 4GB + 64GB (up to 1TB), 2K Display WUXGA + 10.4 “, Quad Speakers Dolby, MTK Helio G80, 7100mAh Mega Battery, Quick Charge 18W, Metallic Body, 6.9 mm Ultra Slim Design, Android11, WIFI, Gray 197.00 Buy now

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?

GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!