HDMI 2.1 is enriched with a new feature: Source-Based Tone Mapping or SBTM arrives

Is called HDMI Source-Based Tone Mapping or SBTM and is a new feature added to the HDMI 2.1 specification, revision a. It is a system that will allow a TV and a source to exchange information on the performance of the display, in such a way as to allow the source to perform an optimized tone mapping of HDR content for the specific screen to which it is connected. It should be noted that this is not a new HDR format and that it will not involve any user activity.

Basically, with SBTM, tone mapping will no longer be done from the display but from the source. Let’s take for example a TV with a peak brightness of 800 cd / sq m. The screen will be able to communicate this data to the source, which at this point will adjust the output HDR signal in such a way as to allow optimized reproduction. As illustrated on the HDMI consortium website, SBTM will be particularly useful with those sources that need to mix HDR, SDR, menus and graphics together. The example given is that of a streaming service application, in which there is the main content in HDR and the playback interface with a mixture of HDR and SDR graphics. Taking advantage of the new system, the source would be able to adjust the brightness of the various elements based on the characteristics of the display.

Source-Based Tone Mapping is not too dissimilar to HGIG specification consoles, but in that case it is video game consoles that have a database of certified TVs and monitors and their characteristics. In this case, the TV itself sends the information to the source. HDMI specifies another important point: the new functionality can also be added to devices already on the market with a firmware update.