HDMI 2.1, what a mess. In 2022, HDMI 2.0 TVs and monitors can be sold as HDMI 2.1. The current version no longer exists

HDMI 2.1 does not exist, we have always written it. There is an HDMI connection that can have a number of additional features, such as VRR or eARC, and these features mean that the connection can be defined as “HDMI with 2.1 specifications“. This confusion arose when HDMI, instead of asking for a series of well-defined specifications in order to be able to certify as it has always happened up to version 2.0, decided that the 2.1 specifications were not all mandatory, and it was up to the manufacturer to choose which ones to implement. This obviously led to huge confusion on the market, especially when the new consoles arrived.

The situation, already messed up, is destined to worsen next year because the HDMI consortium, which manages the certifications, decided that HDMI 2.0 no longer exists and that all devices to date sold as HDMI 2.0 can be sold and advertised as HDMI 2.1.

To maintain consistency with what was done last year, the consortium took what are the characteristics of HDMI 2.0 and transformed them into a subset of version 2.1 specifications.

Being “2.0” is therefore a bit like having VRR, Quick Media Switching or 48 Gbps bandwidth support. It is enough to have the characteristics of 2.0 to be 2.1: confusing, difficult to understand and also quite deceptive.

Furthermore, if until last year it was necessary to support at least one of the new features to be able to talk about an HDMI connection compatible with the 2.1 specifications, from next year not even that is needed: they are all optional.

The matter was brought up after Xiaomi sold an LCD monitor advertising the port as HDMI 2.1, however the port in question was an older HDMI 2.0. As this certification no longer exists, had to use the new one.

According to the body that manages the issue, there is no danger of “confusion”: if a manufacturer advertises a product as HDMI 2.1, he is obliged to also associate the list of functions that the port is able to manage. If no particular features are specified, because the port does not manage them, we are dealing with a standard HDMI 2.0 connection which, however, no longer exists the 2.0, has been certified as 2.1 and so can be advertised.