HDMI 2.1a is coming, and confusion reigns supreme | CES 2022

The HDMI Forum would be preparing to release a CES in Las Vegas new revision of the HDMI standard, version 2.1a, which introduces a new and important feature called Source-Based Tone Mapping, or SBTM. This feature is intended to download part of the HDR tone mapping to the signal source (such as the Blu-Ray player or computer) next to the tone mapping performed by the TV or monitor.

SBTM sets out to help current HDR setups perform better, allowing the signal source to better optimize the content transmitted to the displaythus eliminating the need for the user to manually calibrate their HDR displays and letting the source configure the content for the specific display.

According to reports, TV and device manufacturers will be able to add SBTM support with a firmware update for HDMI 2.1a, although considering the relative inertia with which manufacturers welcome the new specifications on existing devices the more likely the new feature will be available. on new TVs with native HDMI 2.1a support. For which there is still no certain information, since the HDMI Forum has not yet officially announced anything and that the details currently circulating have been released by The Verge without any indication of source.

HDMI standards, how confusing for the user

In any case, keep in mind that SBTM is also an optional feature, like others such as Variable Refresh Rate, Automatic Low Latency, and therefore it will be each manufacturer to choose, for each product, whether to support it or not without being obliged to do so. This happens because the definition and authorization of HDMI standards (tasks carried out by HDMI Forum and HDMI Licensing Administrator respectively) are based on the concept that each new HDMI standard “contains” the previous ones, as we have already had the opportunity to illustrate in the news: HDMI 2.1 ‘false’, but for those who manage the standard all in order. Be careful.

In other words, with the HDMI 2.1 standard the HDMI 2.0 standard “disappears” and the new HDMI 2.0 ports / connections should also be collected under the HDMI 2.1 nomenclature even if they do not use any of the features provided by the new version of the standard. Therefore, once the HDMI 2.1a specification is complete and available, all new connections should, in theory, be referred to as HDMI 2.1a but without the obligation to offer any of the features of the 2.1 and 2.1a standards.

It is a somewhat cumbersome mechanism and that probably does not really help the user to understand what he is dealing with when he is choosing which product to buy. However, the HDMI Forum states that manufacturers are required to list the features supported by their devices clearly to the public, beyond the specific standard. What happens is that, in general, manufacturers do not follow this approach anyway and, on the contrary, tend to reserve HDMI 2.1 labeling for connections that actually support the new features of the standard. While this practice actually helps the user to better identify what they are buying, on the other it contributes to create confusion because there could still be producers who decide to follow strictly the indications of the Forum, with the result of having on the market products with connections with the same name, but with functionality that is not necessarily homogeneous.

In conclusion, to know what you are buying, at this juncture, all that remains is to do review all the features that the manufacturer indicates for its devices. Whereas, on the other hand, it would be extremely useful, practical and simple to modify the operating principles of the standard by making each version correspond to a specific set of functions. Which, after all, is the very purpose of versions of a standard, isn’t it?