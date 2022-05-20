He admits: “I wrote a letter to Guardiola to apologize: he never replied…”

We know that Pep Guardiola and Yaya Touré did not finish in the best of ways. The coach and the former footballer got along badly at FC Barcelona and then at Manchester City.

This last stage, Yaya was taken out by Guardiola and everything ended up exploding: “Having problems with African players. I thought he was jealous of me, he saw me as a rival, as if I was taking the spotlight away from him. We Africans may not always be treated the same.”

In an interview some time ago, Yaya Touré confessed to trying to approach Pep Guardiola but to no avail: “I wrote him a letter apologizing but he didn’t get back to me. I attribute it to the coronavirus situation him, I also need to talk to people who have a passion for football. I haven’t been in contact with him because I don’t even have his phone number.

Incredibly, Guardiola not winning the Champions League is attributed to the bad relationship he had with Yaya Toure.

Dimitry Seluk, representative of Yaya Touré confessed: “The Gods see everything. Guardiola turned all of Africa against itself when he decided to expel Yaya Touré. for Guardiola. Life will show if I’m right.”

“At Manchester City, Guardiola and I would talk after training about specific things and parts of the game that he loves to analyze”concluded Yaya Touré, who is now seeking to devote herself to sports management.

Before Guardiola’s arrival at Manchester City, the Ivorian had an average of 45 games per season, but when the Spaniard arrived at the club, everything changed: in the first year, Yaya played 33 games and the other season, 18 games then left.