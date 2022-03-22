He almost spilled bile! America makes Martinoli explode with courage

The Mexican narrator took out all his anger on social networks after seeing how America beat Toluca in Liga MX 2022.

Christian Martinoli could not contain himself and last weekend exploded with anger because of the Americathis after the azulcrema victory against Toluca at the Azteca Stadium, for Matchday 11 of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022.

The current situation of the scarlet team is worrying, since with Nacho Ambriz it adds four wins, one draw and five lossestwo of them in a row and the board is already beginning to see replacement options, but while Ignacio continues to lead the team, one of the most faithful followers suffers every day.

Seeing that the Eagles scored three goals quickly against the Devils, Martinoli harshly criticized the actions of the team on his official Twitter account, since he could not believe what he was seeing, despite the fact that the first entry should not have counted, since in his opinion it was out of place.

“The first goal was offside but that doesn’t take away from the disaster that Toluca continues to be. Holy Mother.”; “The reluctance and lack of pride with which many play in Toluca is alarming. If they don’t want to be here, let them comeChristian expressed with annoyance.

Despite the anger, Martinoli made fun of America

With everything and the painful defeat, the chronicler left an alarming fact for Toluca, which can also be interpreted as a mockery for those from Coapa after their misstep in Clausura 2022: “Imagine how badly Toluca is doing and how worried Ambriz must be about the team’s performance, ChorizoPower is only three points ahead of America. Can not be. So we are not going anywhere“.

