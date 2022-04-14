He already forgot Belinda! Christian Nodal would be premiering romance with a mysterious woman

Christian Nodal he is talking again, after he was recently caught on an apparent romantic date with a new young woman who responds to the name of Aurora Cárdenas.

The photos that have been leaked on the internethave immediately sparked suspicions about a possible new relationship of the singer, who almost two months ended with his engagement to Belinda.

Nodal’s new girlfriend.

Who is the new supposed girlfriend of Christian Nodal?

The The young woman with whom Christian Nodal was seen is called Aurora Cardenasand according to your description on Instagram She is a real estate expert.

Specifically, in the bio of his profile he says: “Master in Global Sales; Real Estate Investment Advisor; Luxury Real Estate Management”.

Nodal’s new girlfriend.

According to her publications, the young woman enjoys a good lifestyle, between trips, expensive clothes and various luxuries. Another detail that caught our attention is that Cristy Nodal, the singer’s mother, follows the young woman on Instagram.

Although the supposed new couple has not confirmed anything, the truth is that in the filtered photos look very happy and you can even make out how she takes him by the arm.