He already had an approach with Ricardo Peláez

Marcelo Leaño left the Flock and with him a project that he left unfinished and plagued by blunders that have the team out of the Repechage zone.

The search continues and the answers are few about the name of the new coach of Club Guadalajarabut in recent hours a candidate named as the most likely to assume the technical direction in the future was released, thinking about the 2022 Opening Tournament, after exhaustive analysis by the board.

With a bleak outlook, Ricardo Cadena will direct the meeting next Saturday, April 16, where the Sacred Flock will visit Cruz Azul for Day 14 at the Azteca Stadium, temporarily occupying the position left vacant by Marcelo Leaño, who was dismissed this Thursday morning.

In this waythe Chivas board informed through a statement that it will be in the following days when a press conference is offered to find out more details about the next rojiblanco helmsman, but the reality is that there is still no one who has convinced the Guadalajara leadership and all this will happen at the end of this campaign.

Antonio Mohamed is the most likely to arrive at Chivas

It was during the Futbol Picante broadcast on Thursday, April 14, when a couple of advances were released about the future of Guadalajara, since both Mario Carrillo and David Faitelson indicated that the Turco has ample possibilities to return to Mexican soccer, especially because of his close relationship with Ricardo Peláez.

“The most likely is Mohamed. Ricardo Peláez already knows him, I think he already had approaches with him and apart from that he is doing very well in Brazil with Atlético Mineiro”, mentioned the “Capello” Carrillo. “I think Mohamed is also the most likely, Professor Carrilo is right, the relationship with Ricardo Peláez is something that is known and Mohamed wants to return to Mexico. Leading Chivas is a wonderful challenge.” Faitelson launched without offering further details.

