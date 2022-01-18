he already has over 65 million records sold

Billie Eilish, at the registry office Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell (Los Angeles, December 18, 2001) is an American singer-songwriter. She rose to prominence in 2016 with the single Ocean Eyes, which went viral on Spotify. This was followed by the debut EP Don’t Smile at Me, published in August 2017. In October she was nominated UpNext from Apple Music.

Billie Eilish’s career

In 2019 the debut studio album is released When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which enjoyed strong commercial success globally, debuting at the top of the Billboard 200, making it the best-performing album of 2019 in the US and becoming number one in the UK; was driven by individuals When the Party’s Over, Bury a Friend and number one in Billboard Hot 100 Bad Guy, which made Eilish the first artist born in the 2000s to have recorded this result.

With 65 million records sold across digital albums and singles, Billie Eilish she is one of the most successful artists of the 21st century, and among the most awarded on the global music scene, despite her young age. In 2019 alone, it won thirty-four awards, including two American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, two Guinness World Records and two MTV Europe Music Awards and a Brit Awards.

Moreover, in the context of the Grammy Awards 2020, he obtained six different nominations and won five statuettes (of which four in the main categories: album of the year, recording of the year, song of the year and best new artist). In doing so, she becomes the youngest singer ever and the first female artist ever to succeed in the feat in a single night. In 2020 she became the youngest person on the annual ranking of Forbes of the 100 highest paid celebrities in the world, with earnings of $ 53 million.

Happy birthday Billie Eilish: she turns 21

The American artist is no longer a teenager and has already changed a bit, from the abuse of the ex-boyfriend to the relationship with his body. The protagonist, however, is always the music. Of course, for what he has achieved he always remains young, but to think that today, December 18, 2021 Billie Eilish celebrating 20 years makes almost an impression. By now the American singer has been steadily on the big stages for a couple of abundant years and the candles she blows out do recall the number of past years, but they also illuminate a truly unique and satisfying future.

The conditions for trusting in this prediction are all there, given the enormous appreciation on a very large scale of his style, his music and the depth of his lyrics, as well as a character who sometimes seems tailor-made for all those born in the Third. Millennium like her.

On the other hand, without these ingredients it would have been difficult to become the youngest ever to finish in the annual Forbes ranking of the hundred highest paid celebrities in the world, as happened last year to Billie, who today puts out twenty flames on the cake. .

Billie Eilish and the body: naked after the baggy clothes

The artist’s style and look were immediately a distinctive trait, a curious feature, discussed on gossip sites and defended by his fans. However, over the years, her releases and ideas about it have not remained unchanged, as is normal for a girl who leaves the world of teenagers behind.

Baggy dresses were originally a singer’s trademark, for the purpose of covering up the body of Billie Eilish. The less other people saw, the less they could judge.

However, this belief has faded over the years and, for example, at the beginning it would have been unthinkable to see Billie Eilish on the cover of Vogue, wearing a corset, shouting “I do what I want” and “I don’t let myself be possessed”.

Instead, it happened last May, with the prosperous breasts causing so much shame that it was freed from abundant sweatshirts and contained in a corset. Last November a further step was taken, with Billie Eilish naked for her perfume: a post that sparked mixed reactions among fans, from those who accused her of having become like “all the others” to those who instead appreciated the courage to show yourself.

It should be noted that this nude photo of Billie Eilish doesn’t show anything fancy at the end, but it’s cropped to suggest she’s not wearing any bra.

Billie Eilish and porn: “They destroyed my brain”

Some statements by Billie Eilish about a year ago went around the world for the delicacy of the subject and the frankness with which he treated it, regardless of taboos and uncomfortable topics. The Californian singer has in fact told how she approached the world of pornography rather early, at 11, only realizing at a later time how much those images have troubled and traumatized her.

Billie Eilish’s words on porn

“I thought that this was how you learned to have sex and instead it led me not to refuse to do things that were not right.“. Her early discovery of porn initially gave her the impression that she was learning taboo truths about sex, but then she realized how “a shame” the way the female universe is represented in pornography is: “I thought I was cool to see nothing wrong with it, but instead it destroyed my brain and caused nightmares“. Today, Billie Eilish’s position focuses on the borderline between consent or otherwise, which she believes is very subtle, too nuanced, in some of those films, and confuses those viewers who have yet to experience it.