he already wants it in January ”- SOS Fanta

“They like each other, they want each other”. Like this The Gazzetta dello Sport ensures that theInter put it in the viewfinder in a serious way Giacomo Raspadori, tip of Sassuolo: “The novelty is that the attraction between the Nerazzurri leaders and the Bolognese striker is growing. Especially because the player seems melancholy in the new course with Dionisi. The signs are clear: if a call arrived in January he would pack his bags for Milan without hesitation. The malaise he is latent because with the heir of De Zerbi he has been fielded as a starter 10 times out of 12 games, but only on two occasions (Venice and Udinese) has he played for the full 90 minutes. A dripping that (evidently) did not expect. But above all, the attacker is struggling to express his usual performance ”, we read.

BLITZ INTER – Here is where Marotta has entered, he writes The Magpie: “Sassuolo values ​​its jewel at least 40 million euros, an important figure. But it must be taken into account that dialogue can arise on the basis of an initial loan and with the in addition to the deal of some young prospective Inter fans: the Squinzi company specializes in identifying talent in time. There are more than one candidates: from Mulattieri (now on loan to Crotone) to Agoumé, passing through Satriano (now relegated to the Primavera) and Pirola ”. So, watch out for surprises for January …

