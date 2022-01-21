he also went to the final of the Europeans- Corriere.it

Quarantines violated for events in London At the two sporting events last July Horta-Osorio had brought his family as the customers for whom the bank had reserved the tickets had forfeited, probably as a precaution, given that at that moment London was considered one of the high-risk places for Covid, especially in the case of crowded events, such as the final of the Wimbledon tournament and the final of the European Championships between Italy and England, won by the Azzurri. Not surprisingly, the Wembley match was later defined a super diffusing event by the English public health authorities (Public Health England), with 2,295 spectators probably contagious, while another 3,404 fell ill with Covid shortly after, recalls the Financial Times.



Next to Tom Cruise and Kate Middleton And for the challenge in which it is decided who will win Wimbledon or who will raise the cup at the European Championships, these are unique moments, with the race (of who can) to be there: to be seen, photographed and increase one’s popularity in the eyes of others. There were, for example, Tom Cruise and Kate Middleton, both present at the two sporting events of 11 July in London, while Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berettini, who challenged each other in the final of the single at wimbledon in the afternoon, won by the Serbian, in the evening they then gave themselves to the football final at Wembley, with Mancini’s Italy winning on penalties against the hosts England.