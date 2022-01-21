he also went to the final of the Europeans- Corriere.it

Quarantines violated for events in London
At the two sporting events last July Horta-Osorio had brought his family as the customers for whom the bank had reserved the tickets had forfeited, probably as a precaution, given that at that moment London was considered one of the high-risk places for Covid, especially in the case of crowded events, such as the final of the Wimbledon tournament and the final of the European Championships between Italy and England, won by the Azzurri. Not surprisingly, the Wembley match was later defined a super diffusing event by the English public health authorities (Public Health England), with 2,295 spectators probably contagious, while another 3,404 fell ill with Covid shortly after, recalls the Financial Times.
Next to Tom Cruise and Kate Middleton
And for the challenge in which it is decided who will win Wimbledon or who will raise the cup at the European Championships, these are unique moments, with the race (of who can) to be there: to be seen, photographed and increase one’s popularity in the eyes of others. There were, for example, Tom Cruise and Kate Middleton, both present at the two sporting events of 11 July in London, while Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berettini, who challenged each other in the final of the single at wimbledon in the afternoon, won by the Serbian, in the evening they then gave themselves to the football final at Wembley, with Mancini’s Italy winning on penalties against the hosts England.
The banker and the resignation from the board for the violated rules
There was also Horta-Osorio, which however should not have and could not have been, because according to the quarantine rules anyone traveling from Switzerland to the UK at that time was required to observe 10 days of solitary confinement upon arrival. The misstep, as well as a fine, made the top manager lose the confidence of the Credi Suisse board, from which he resigned on Sunday 9 January. It has also been established that upon Horta-Osorio’s return to Switzerland, the banker once again broke the quarantine rules he was required to hold for 10 days after returning from London, going to Madrid just 3 days after returning to Zurich. .