he announces a single date in Paris

Prepare your diaries! Chris Brown has announced his big return to the stage with a unique date in Paris for his Under The Influence tour.

It is with undisguised joy that fans of The Weeknd learned thata concert was planned in France during 2023 : “THE WEEKND AT FRAANNNNNCE STADIUM!!! The multi-award-winning artist will stop at the Stade de France in 2023 for his After Hours til Dawn Tour! See you on Saturday July 29 for an absolutely crazy show! », announced the Stade de France on its Twitter account. If this event has something to enchant, another renowned artist is also preparing to return to the stage soon.

You guessed it, it’s about Chris Brown. For years, the 33-year-old American singer has been stringing together successful titles. Good news for his millions of fans since the latter is planning several dates in Europe for his tour Under The Influence. While he plans to perform in Germany, Belgium or the Netherlands, Chris Brown has only announced thata single date in France and more precisely in Paris. Hold it tight, it’s February 24, 2023 that the singer will turn heads. Good news widely commented on social networks.

Chris Brown happy to be back on stage

This return, Chris Brown was waiting for him. On Instagram, the interpreter of the title “Forever” had shared a video of a huge crowd at one of his concerts. He had also referenced the award ceremonies that no longer invite him to perform on stage: “Do you see the people??? Every gig is shielded like this… If it wasn’t for my amazing fans, I would have given up… I don’t like sh*t fake fame… Awards ceremonies haven’t let me perform in years … yet my shows are always sold out. Let me be great…” There is no doubt that Chris Brown will be on February 24.