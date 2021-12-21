He appropriates 150 million of the company and invests them in Bitcoin

TOKYO – The US authorities have launched an operation to return more than 154 million dollars to the multinational Sony.

How come? Because they were stolen by an employee of the tech firm in Japan, who then converted them into bitcoin. This was announced by the Southern California District Attorney’s Office, as reported by the AFP agency.

The employee managed to steal the money last May when the company was transferring some funds between its internal accounts. Instead of getting to the destination account, the money was diverted by the man to an account at a bank in La Jolla, California, where it was then converted into bitcoin. 3,879 bitcoins that are now worth more than $ 180 million.

Cooperation with Sony, Citibank, and Japanese law enforcement has allowed FBI investigators to reconstruct what happened and to locate and seize the funds. “All the bitcoins related to the theft have been recovered,” reads a statement from the US Department of Justice, the thief “is now under indictment in Japan”. Attorney Randy Grossman confirmed that the money will be returned to Sony.

Grossman then issued a warning to those who think they can get away with using virtual currencies: “Criminals should take note: you cannot rely on cryptocurrencies to hide your illicit earnings”.