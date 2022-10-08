He arrived at the Miami airport and complained about an American custom: “You realize you’re in the US when…”

An Argentine influencer complained about the experience she had during a layover at the Miami airport and shared it on TikTok, where her followers agreed with her in a harsh criticism of the way they eat in the United States. “This is why people have the cholesterol level that they have in this country”, she said angrily as she looked for a place to eat.

the popular user @itscrazylatina He toured the airport from one point to another in search of a salad to maintain his diet, but it was not as simple as he thought. “There’s no f… place to eat a salad. There is Chinese food there are hamburgers, there are fries, there are cuban sandwiches, but where is my f… salad”, he said to the camera.

“You know you’re in America when finding a salad is like finding a needle in a haystack”, continued with the complaint. “One takes care of herself, one is sexy and one comes to the United States and she can’t find a salad.” She even compared her demands to Ricky Martin’s on tour. But the search had a happy ending and she managed to eat what he wanted, a bowl of salad and a package of fruit.

After such a controversial statement about the state of health of Americans, the woman, who is also a singer, received comments with conflicting positions. Some supported her complaint by adding her experiences: “This is what happens to me when I go to Los Angeles”, “That’s why there (in the United States) extremely large clothes are sold”“The worst thing is that when there are all cold and frozen.”

Others cast doubt on his choice: “Sometimes prepared salads can have the same or more calories than a hamburger. The sauce they bring is a bomb”, “I’m terrified of eating salad on the street, the vegetables are not always completely clean.” And they even complained about the prices: “McDonald’s and Jack in the Box have salads, but they are super expensive. More than the cost of a hamburger combo.”

The controversy surrounding food in the United States is not new. Comparisons to food from other countries are a topic on TikTok, where even nutritionists have shown which are the best options to eat healthy in chain restaurants in the country.

The high consumption of junk food in the United States is a controversial topic that is supported by data pointing to obesity as an entrenched problem istock

The data supports the belief that the country has suffered from an obesity problem for decades. The most recent report of the World Obesity Atlas (World Obesity Atlas) shows that the largest number of people suffering from obesity are concentrated in five countries: The United States leads and behind are China, Brazil, India and Mexico.

In addition, a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed in 2018 the enormous amounts of junk food that are produced in the United States to become an important part of the diet of the inhabitants. “On any given day in the United States, 36.6% or approximately 84.8 million adults consume fast food,” assured Cheryl Fryar, one of the specialists who worked on that investigation.

