“He arrives in a pitiable state, borderline drunk”

2022-03-22

the environment of Neymar on France it’s not good at all. The player spends moments of pressure in Gallic football and now even the press is against him after having been eliminated in the round of 16 against Real Madrid.

TO Neymar they accuse him of being unprofessional and of arriving drunk at training sessions Paris SG. And he was the journalist Daniel Rivero who brought out the new controversy in France.

The communicator, in the program ‘After Foot’ of the RMC Sport chain, spoke of the serious crisis that the PSG after the defeat in Champions League.

“Neymar hardly trains anymore, he arrives in a pitiful state, borderline drunk. That’s how it is, Neymar is in a spirit of revenge against PSG, there is a total break with the club and the locker room”, said Daniel Riolo in a few words translated by the Cadena SER program ‘El Larguero’.

Riolo also argued that the Brazilian player has to leave the club because “he is hurting the team.”

“PSG fans don’t give a shit about Neymar’s antics or his Netflix documentary. We have to sign his check and let him go. He is doing a lot of damage to the club. For him to leave, he is ruining PSG”, he blurted out.

“PSG is no longer a club. There is no common thread. The coach no longer exists, the president has not said a word. After such a mess, the bolts should have been tightened. Nothing. Neither Leonardo nor Nasser Al-Khelaifi. Nothing. A total defeat”, closed by saying the journalist Daniel Riolo.